Rebels' Ealy excited about expanded role in Ole Miss offense

OXFORD — Jerrion Ealy has a unique personality.

He entered the team room in the Manning Center Monday requesting to be called “Carlos.”

Of course, Ealy has a unique skill set. He’s a two-sport star, a potential first-round NFL Draft choice and an outfielder capable of making noise in the Southeastern Conference and beyond.

This season, as Ealy gets ready for the most important football season of his young life, Ealy’s versatility is once again the focus of attention. Ealy is an elite running back. Everyone knows that. What’s not known is how good of a slot receiver and/or wide receiver Ealy can be. Even Ealy doesn’t know. However, everyone will discover some semblance of an answer to that question this fall. Ole Miss is going to utilize Ealy in a number of ways this fall, hoping to stress defensive coordinators and secondaries in the process.

“I’m getting used to it, getting used to the movements,” Ealy said about getting some snaps at wide receiver during the early portion of fall camp. “I’m getting back in shape, or football shape, I should say. I haven’t necessarily gotten reps in the slot, but I’ve gotten a couple of one-on-ones in the slot. I’m getting there.”

Ealy missed the spring after suffering a shoulder injury late last season, one in which he rushed for 745 yards and nine touchdowns. He took the baseball season off to recuperate and is now fully healthy heading into the 2021 season, which begins Sept. 6 in Atlanta versus Louisville.

Ealy is a selfless teammate, per program insiders, and he revealed that side of himself Monday when he was asked about how his versatility could stress opposing defenses.

“If I’m out in the slot, that gives an opportunity to another back to be in the backfield,” Ealy said. “And if we have two backs on the field, that’s a dangerous game, a real dangerous game.”

Ealy said fellow running back Henry Parrish Jr. can move to the slot as well.

“We’re both going in and out, and that gives our offense a little bit more fire, having two backs on the field,” Ealy said. “That way, we never have to really change sets. That’s less substitutions. That means we can play faster. That means a lot.”

Ealy said not playing baseball was “hard,” adding that it felt weird to not play during the spring.

One of Ealy’s football and baseball teammates, John Rhys Plumlee, is also working in the slot this preseason. Ealy said Plumlee is a “great person,” adding that he is “blessed” to be in the same room and on the same team with the former quarterback.

“He can teach me some things,” Ealy said. “He can teach me a position. It’s nice having him.”