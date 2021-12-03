Rebels expecting raucous atmosphere for rivalry game with Memphis

OXFORD — It seems like eons ago, but it’s only been a little more than two years since the last time Ole Miss and Memphis squared off in men’s basketball.

Memphis won on that cold November afternoon at FedExForum, 87-86, thrilling a packed arena.

“That’s one of the most packed games I’ve played in my life,” Ole Miss guard Austin Crowley said. “I liked the blue court. I’m not going to lie. It was a hard-played game. We had a stretch at the end where we came back.”

The teams were scheduled to run it back in 2020 but a worldwide pandemic got in the way. Some two years and 10 days later, the Rebels and Tigers are finally set to share the court again.

“I just think it’s a game that people want to watch,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “In the South, in November and early December, I think that’s important while football is still kind of on everybody’s mind. We played two years ago to a sold-out crowd at FedExForum and we’ll be sold out on Saturday. Those are the games your players want to play in and it’s a good rivalry game. I just think it’s a game that needs to be played.”

Ole Miss (5-2) and No. 19 Memphis (5-2) square off at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss, an arena that hasn’t hosted an anticipated game like this since before Covid-19 impacted, well, everything.

“A couple of our guys — well, more than a couple — have never seen it like that because of Covid,” Davis said.

“We want our fans to come out,” Crowley said. “We want to showcase what we can do so our games can be packed. People want to see exciting games and I think we have an exciting team this year with our athletic ability, our ability to get in transition and our defensive ability.”

Memphis is coming off consecutive losses to Iowa State and Georgia, the loss in Athens coming on Wednesday night. The Tigers feature a balanced scoring attack led by freshman Emoni Bates’ 12.1 points per game. Jalen Duren adds 11.1, while DeAndre Williams, Landers Nolley III and Lester Quinones all chip in with at least nine points per game.

The Tigers are known for their defensive prowess, their full-court press and their ability to make games hectic. Davis said he expects Penny Hardaway’s team to come out focused after consecutive setbacks.

“It’s just college hoops,” Davis said. “They played a red-hot Iowa State team that’s undefeated and like I said, when you go on the road to any Power-5 school with a good atmosphere like Georgia had (Wednesday) night, that can happen. It’s early in the year and we’re all still trying to figure out our teams.

“When you play Memphis, ball security is important. Being good against the press and being able to score against the press, not just pick it up and be satisfied that you got across half-court (is important). We’ve been good with ball security. We’re going to really need for that to be available on Saturday.”

His team will be locked in as well. Crowley said earlier in the week, following a convincing win over Rider, that Saturday’s game is different, more important and more meaningful. It’s more than just the next game. Davis said he’s more than fine with that assessment.

“Do some games have more significance than others based on location and region?” Davis said. “They sure do. I don’t mind that at all. That’s kind of how I’ve grown up. We still prepare the same exact way, no different at all. But I do think it’ll have good meaning and for the guys that really don’t understand it, when they tip it up and see the environment, I’m sure it will then.”