Rebels extend Mike Bianco's contract

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco interviewed for the LSU opening head coaching position this week but will remain with the Rebels for his 22nd season, the school announced Sunday night.

Ole Miss also announced the decision to extend Bianco's contract back out to the four-year government maximum. His annual salary is approximately $1.2 million per season.

The Rebels won 45 games and the Oxford Regional before losing in the Tucson Super Regional in three games. Bianco, the third-winningest coach in SEC history, has made 17 NCAA Tournaments, seven super regionals, the 2014 College World Series and is 1-8 in games that would send Ole Miss to Omaha.

Here are statements from both Bianco and Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter.

Mike Bianco statement:

“Ole Miss is home for me and my family, and I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford. I’m proud of what we have accomplished over the past 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success. I want to thank Rebel Nation for their unmatched support, year in and year out, and how they help make Swayze Field the greatest experience in baseball.”

Keith Carter statement:

“Mike Bianco is our head coach, and with his contract extended to the maximum four years, we look forward to seeing him lead Ole Miss to new heights. We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there can be personal factors that come into play. Mike and I have been in constant contact and have been able to privately sort fact from fiction. Our program is poised to take the next step toward success in Omaha, and we believe Coach Bianco is the right person to guide us there.”