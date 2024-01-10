Ole Miss made it a priority this week to land an impact running back from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On Wednesday, the Rebels checked that box, landing a commitment from LSU transfer portal running back Logan Diggs.

Diggs, a Boutte, La., native, transferred from Notre Dame a year ago. He turned into LSU’s top running back this past season, starting eight games. Diggs finished the season with 653 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 119 carries, the most on the team behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Diggs missed LSU’s opener with a hamstring injury. He started the next eight games before missing two November games due to an “upper-body injury,” per LSU coach Brian Kelly. He returned for the regular-season finale versus Texas A&M.

Diggs started the Tigers’ Reliaquest Bowl win over Wisconsin but was injured on his first carry of the day. He didn’t return. A source close to the LSU program said Diggs suffered an ACL tear in that contest, though Ole Miss, per sources, believes Diggs will be fully healthy when the 2024 season begins in late August.

“Look, I think we all know that his physicality, his ability to play injury-free helped our football team immensely,” Kelly told Yahoo prior to the Reliaquest Bowl. “When he’s banged up, obviously we’ve turned to other players that we think very highly of, as well. He looks good in practice. He’s got a great attitude. We expect him to be the kind of player he’s been when he’s been healthy for us.”

Ole Miss is looking to replace All-Southeastern Conference running back Quinshon Judkins, who transferred to Ohio State earlier this week. The Rebels’ running back room will also include veteran Ulysses Bentley IV, who announced earlier this week that he intends to return for a third season in Oxford, and Kedrick Reescano, who contributed on special teams for Ole Miss this past season.

Diggs rushed for 230 yards as a freshman with Notre Dame before posting a career-high 822 rushing yards in 12 games as a sophomore in 2022. He also posted 10 catches for 211 yards that season before transferring to LSU.