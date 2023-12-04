Smith, a 6-foot-3, 180-pounder who is ranked as the nation's top junior college prospect by Rivals.com, chose Ole Miss over Mississippi State, Liberty, Purdue, Utah, Toledo, Troy and others.

The Jackson, Miss., native who started his career at LSU before transferring to Holmes (Miss.) Community College, committed to Ole Miss Monday, a day after wrapping up an official visit with the Rebels over the weekend.

It was a courtship that lasted some three-plus years, but Ole Miss finally landed a commitment -- one that will stick, anyway -- from Deion Smith .

Smith caught 48 passes for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns last season at Holmes, torching defenders both as a deep threat and as a weapon with the ball in his hands after the catch.

At LSU in 2021, Smith caught 11 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared set to sign with Ole Miss in time for the 2022 season but had academic issues that forced him to go the junior college route.

"Rivals ranked Smith as the No. 1 junior college prospect for numerous reasons but production was definitely at the top of the list," Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. "The former Mississippi State commit and LSU signee who was in the same Tigers class as Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas but went the JUCO route. At Holmes, he had a dominant season. It wasn't just an impressive year; it was fantastic.

"Smith has all the traits of an elite receiver from speed to the ability to get open to great hands and so much more."

Smith will join an offense that figures to return Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Caden Prieskorn, along with quarterback Jaxson Dart, from an Ole Miss team that went 10-2 in the regular season and earned a spot in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Dec. 30 versus Penn State in Atlanta.