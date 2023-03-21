OXFORD | It took a bit for Ole Miss to remove the malaise on Tuesday.

The Rebels, fresh off an 0-4 week including a sweep to Vanderbilt, didn’t score for the first four innings before running off 11 runs in the next two frames to run-rule Arkansas Pine Bluff, 11-1, in seven innings at Swayze Field.

Pine Bluff is 8-12 on the season. Jacob Ehling threw four scoreless innings for the Lions.

The Rebels open a three-game home series with Florida at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Saturday and Sunday games start at 1:30 p.m.

Ole Miss (15-6, 0-3) scored three runs in the fifth and then an eight-run sixth put the run-rule in play. Ten of the Rebels’ runs came on a home run.

Kemp Alderman and TJ McCants hit solo home runs, Jacob Gonzalez hit a two-run home run and Ethan Groff and Peyton Chatagnier hit three-run home runs.

“We tried to do a little too much early on and then stayed within ourselves,” Chatagnier said. “At first it wasn’t looking too great, but we got it done. We have maturity and older guys and figured it out.”

Gonzalez and Alderman hit back-to-back home runs to start the scoring for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss out-hit Pine Bluff, 11-6. The Rebels were 5-for-15 with runners on base and 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Pine Bluff was 1-for-8 and 1-for-4 in those categories.

JT Quinn threw three shutout innings with three hits, three strikeouts and no walks. Quinn only threw 46 pitches, setting up his availability for a relief role this weekend.

Jordan Vera allowed one run on two hits in 2.1 innings, and Mitch Murrell retired the only two batters he faced. It’s the first time this season Vera, in seven appearances, has a WHIP under one for a game.

Brayden Jones threw a scoreless seventh inning to close the game. He stranded two runners after a walk and a hit.

Ole Miss pitchers walked just one hitter. The Rebels entered the week 13th in the SEC in walks with 100 through 20 games. Tennessee has walked only 46 to lead the league.

“I thought Quinn, Vera and Jones attacked the hitters earlier in the count and got in better counts,” Mike Bianco said. “It makes things a lot easier on the mound.”

Chatagnier had three hits, while Groff, Gonzalez Alderman had two each.