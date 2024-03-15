OXFORD | Southeastern Conference play is a different situation, and Ole Miss struggled with the little things for most of Friday night.

There were base running blunders and misplays defensively. Ole Miss squandered several opportunities offensively and made things more difficult on the mound.

“The truth is I didn’t think we played very well,” Bianco said. “We showed a little nerves and weren’t as clean as we could be. The good news is I thought our guys competed really well.”

As the innings melted toward the end, Ole Miss made more plays than South Carolina, finding enough to take the league opener, 5-4, and run its win streak to eight. The Rebels (14-5, 1-0) have won 12 of their last 13. South Carolina is 14-4 overall and 0-1 in the SEC.

In the bottom of the eighth with Ole Miss clinging to that one-run lead and a runner on third, Gamecock leadoff batter Dylan Brewer shot a ground ball toward the first base side of the four-hole. Freshman Brayden Randle moved over slid in front of the ball and in one motion throw to first to end the inning.

It came right after Randle didn’t quickly make a turn at second on a double-play opportunity.

“He’s so good, and it’s a reason he didn’t make that turn,” Bianco said. “We had him really pulled in the four-hole, and he’s a shortstop and has never played second base in his life. It’s a tough turn when you’re running to get to the bag, to stop and the runner was on him. It was the right call. There wasn’t interference, but it was a tough turn.

“He’s getting better and better.”

It was the second of two ground balls Connor Spencer got after entering the game with two on and one out. He pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fourth save of the season. It was the first time Spencer has gone more than an inning this season.

“We didn’t want to do that with Spencer, but we needed a jolt to get off the field,” Bianco said. “He did that.”

Josh Mallitz wasn’t available because of shoulder tightness. Bianco said, “It’s nothing major. I’m sure he’ll be fine tomorrow.”

Ole Miss scored the winning run in the seventh on a double play ball. The Rebels loaded the bases with no outs but only got the one run.

The inning before was the biggest hit of the night, as Luke Hill laced a two-strike double for two runs and Ole Miss’ first lead at 4-3. Hill has a six-game hitting streak after the two-hit night.

“I knew he was going back to the screw ball after my reaction to it the pitch before,” Hill said. “I put a good barrel on it to drive it in the gap… I don’t remember too much after that. I was excited for the team. I kind of blacked out.”

Randle had three hits, and Ethan Lege reached base four times with two hits and two walks. Lege scored twice.

Ole Miss stranded seven runners, went 3-for-17 with runners on base and 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position. The Rebels also hit into three double plays and twice didn’t score a runner from third with fewer than two outs. Ole Miss was twice thrown out trying to advance a base.

South Carolina was 2-for-15 with runners on and 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Gunnar Dennis went five innings for the third straight game and gave up three runs on five hits with four hit by pitches and two walks.

Mitch Murrell pitched a perfect sixth and Mason Nichols gave up a run in 1.1 innings and left the two on when Spencer entered the game. It was Nichols’ first run allowed this season.

Spencer threw 15 strikes out of 22 pitches.