OXFORD | Gunnar Dennis hit a batter on the second pitch of the game and then hit another one seven pitches later.

It wasn’t an ideal start to his first SEC outing, but then the junior college transfer fought back with a fly out and strikeout to strand the runners. It was a microcosm of his season to date — allowed a lot batters to reach base and then lock things down with trouble in view.

Dennis gave up three runs in five innings during an eventual 5-4 Ole Miss win over South Carolina to open league play. The two teams resume at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The left-hander has gone five innings in three straight starts and stranded seven runners in the five innings. He gave up five hits, walked two and hit four batters while using seven strikeouts to limit the damage. Dennis threw 102 pitches, 61 strikes.

"Just a gutsy performance is how I'd describe it," Bianco said. "He hung in there against a good offense and made pitches when he needed to make them."

Dennis entered the night with the second highest WHIP among the top 12 Rebels with the most innings this season. It’s been five weeks of heavy traffic but also a lack of crooked numbers for the most part.

Carolina stranded a runner at second with one out in the second inning. Back to back singles started the fourth but turned into just one run. The second inning showed the potential danger, as nine-hole hitter Will Tippett doubled in the game for the two runs despite a .203 average.

"Fastballs and breaking balls getting away from him, and he's been sharper obviously," Bianco said.

Dennis has a 4.56 ERA and has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his starts. Iowa got to him for five runs in five innings on March 1.

He started that game with three straight zeroes before the five runs in the final two innings. A home run and a double provided those runs after two walks and a single.

He’s earned weekend starts. The bottom line has been acceptable and needed. There’s also work to be done for the next step.