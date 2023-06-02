Ole Miss identified Jo Cryer as a target early in the process and pursued him from the jump.

That tenacity paid off Friday when the Natchitoches (Natchitoches Central), La., offensive lineman committed to the Rebels during his official visit to Oxford.

Cryer, a 6-foot-4, 300-pounder, chose Ole Miss over a bevy of offers, including Boston College, Cincinnati, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, TCU and Tulane.

Cryer began his prep career at Many (La.) High School but he followed his father, who is a football coach, to NCHS. Cryer will almost certainly play interior offensive line at the collegiate level.