Over the past two years, Ole Miss has landed a high-profile, in-state recruit early in the process and then built a signing class off of that momentum.

First, it was Suntarine Perkins. Last year, it was Kamarion Franklin.

The Rebels must view that play as a winner, because Ole Miss is revisiting that strategy for the 2025 signing class.

Ole Miss picked up a massive commitment Saturday, landing a verbal pledge from Rivals100 running back Akylin Dear. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Quitman, Miss., chose Ole Miss over some 25 hours, including Southeastern Conference brethren Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

Dear is ranked as the No. 94 prospect nationally by Rivals. He’s also ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Mississippi and the No. 7 overall running back.

Dear has wowed evaluators and could be in the mix for a fifth star if his senior season goes well. His recruiting has been building as his stock increased, but Dear told Rivals recently he was tiring of the process.

"To be honest, ever since I dropped that top schools list, things have only gotten more hectic in my recruitment," Dear said less than a week ago. "That's why I've been keeping pretty low-key lately, just focusing on building the relationships with the coaches to see the best fit. I like a lot of programs right now; it's just a process that I'm working out with my family.”

For Ole Miss, landing Dear is a monumental win.

"Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is one of the most brilliant offensive minds in college football but his plays only work well when the Rebels have talent all across the field and the addition of Dear is a big injection of playmaking ability,” Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. “The in-state four-star running back has speed to the outside and he's also great running between the tackles as he can bounce off tackles, keep his feet churning, has shown great balance and then he has the ability to run away from people.

“With some excitement in Starkville with the addition of coach Jeff Lebby and the offense he's going to run, Ole Miss went up against that narrative plus a lot of other big boys in the SEC to land Dear. Kiffin will look even smarter with Dear running the ball as the Rebels have loved to focus on the running game in recent seasons in Kiffin's offense.”

"Dear is one of America's top backs, so even though this is an-state win for Kiffin and Co., it profiles much larger," Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. said. "He is a dynamic talent with home run ability within his one-cut, no nonsense style. The type to win in between the tackles thanks to great vision and a strong build, but also the type to work outside and out-run defensive back in short order. He has legtimate third-down ability to his name, too, so the chances of him being a lead back at the SEC level seem relatively high at this time."

Dear joins Opelousas, La., four-star linebacker Corey Amos on the Ole Miss 2025 commitment list. Prospects can sign binding national letters-of-intent in December.