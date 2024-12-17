Rebels follow familiar pattern, pull away for win over Southern

No. 17 Ole Miss followed a familiar pattern Tuesday, pulling away from a spunky opponent in the second half for a comfortable win.

The Rebels led Southern by just one point early in the second half Tuesday at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion before pulling away for a 74-61 win.

Ole Miss (10-1) led by nine at halftime before Southern (6-5) scored eight straight points to get within a single point. From there, the Rebels dominated.

"We have a lot of playmakers, a lot of scorers," Ole Miss forward Davon Barnes said. "We applied more pressure, caused more turnovers (in the second half)."

Barnes scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds, crossing the 1,000-point threshold in his collegiate career.

Jaylen Murray led Ole Miss with 18 points, hitting six of seven shots from behind the 3-point line. Jaemyn Brakefield added 15 points and three rebounds. Dre Davis had 14 points and three rebounds.

Derrick Tezeno and Michael Jacobs had 11 each for Southern.

Ole Miss forced 18 turnovers but committed a very uncharacteristic 17 turnovers of their own. The Rebels won points off turnovers, 22-16.

Ole Miss was 10-for-25 (40 percent) from the 3-point line while holding the Jaguars to 30 percent from deep. Southern won the rebounding battle, 38-36, and limited Ole Miss to just 10 second-chance points. The Jaguars won points in the paint, 28-26.

Ole Miss returns to action at home Saturday versus Queens College. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.