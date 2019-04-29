OXFORD | Ole Miss revitalized its postseason resume with a sweep of Texas A&M over the weekend.

The Rebels used two walk-offs and a blowout of the Aggies in Oxford to move to 13-8 in the SEC and 30-15 overall with nine SEC games and two out-of-league contests remaining in the regular season. Ole Miss started the week No. 29 in the RPI rankings but moved to No. 21 as of Monday morning.

"(Rebels) right back in the top 16 discussion," D1Baseball.com's Kendall Rogers Tweeted Saturday, "likely taking Texas A&M's place for the time being. Huge series sweep in Oxford."

There are more chances for help with metrics on the way, as LSU (No. 17), MSU (No. 5) and Tennessee (No. 8) are all situated in solid spots in the RPI. There's also a chance to control their own path, as LSU and, to some extent, Mississippi State are competitors for host spots.

Ole Miss needs to reverse extended history the next two weeks, as the Rebels haven't won a series in Baton Rouge since 1982 and are 2-11 in their last 13 games against Mississippi State.

Non-conference matchups at Southern Miss (No. 41) and at Arkansas State (No. 129) aren't resume bombs, though Ole Miss has already lost seven out-of-league games -- a negative as it pertains to postseason position.

Seventeen SEC regular season wins are the bottom baseline for hosting in most cases, as 2007 Ole Miss and 2013 Mississippi State are the only SEC teams to host at 16-14 since 2002. During that same time span, seven of the 14 teams that finished at 17-13 have hosted, though Ole Miss wouldn't resemble the positive side of those comparisons this season.

The Rebels likely need at least a 5-4 SEC finish to be in the host conversation, as 21 of 26 teams at 18-12 have hosted since 2002, and the Ole Miss has never been snubbed at that number. Only one team (2003 South Carolina) since 2002 hasn't hosted with 19 or more regular season SEC wins.

Warren Nolan's predicted RPI model has the Rebels at the No. 18 RPI with a 36-20 (18-12) finish. The results are in a vacuum, so limitations exist, but it's reasonably accurate in providing a picture.

That would be bubbly, showing the significance of the two remaining out-of-league games and potentially the need for a 6-3 SEC finish to feel safe -- taking out any run in Hoover, obviously. The NCAA selection committee factors the Governor's Cup and the SEC Tournament as league games during its deliberations.

Boyds World says the Rebels need seven more victories out of 11 games for a top 16 RPI. An SEC team hasn't hosted without a higher RPI than 14 since 2010 when Auburn and South Carolina hosted at No. 15 and No. 17, respectively. In 2012, Kentucky didn't host with an 18-12 SEC record and No. 14 RPI.

Ole Miss moved from 19 to 13 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25