It didn’t take long for Lane Kiffin and his staff’s Florida connections to pay off as new running backs coach Kevin Smith has reeled in his first playmaker at running back.

Four-star Henry Parrish, who was previously committed to Pittsburgh, has verbally committed to the Rebels over notable offers from Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Utah.

"I love it," Parrish said Sunday. "I fell in love with it. I felt like it's my home for the next 3-4 years. It just won me over."

The nation’s No. 155 overall player seemed to be considering staying close to home as Florida was seemingly making him a priority, but Kiffin and Smith made good on the relationship that was developed after being Parrish’s first offer while at FAU.

Columbus High School’s all-time leading rusher chose to decommit from the Panthers and wait to sign in February. That opened the door for Ole Miss and their new staff. The Miami, Fla. native officially visited Boca Raton in 2018 and that bond clearly carried over two years later as the Rebs have yet another game-changing back, joining in-state dynamo Kentrel Bullock.

"Coach Smith is real," Parrish said. "I've been looking for that from the jump. Coach Smith is real to me and I can be real back. That's it, really."

Parrish had a visit scheduled to Oregon but he has canceled it.

"My recruitment is 100 percent over," Parrish said.,