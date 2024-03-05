OXFORD | Mike Bianco challenged his catchers for more productivity, and the past two games show possible glimmers in that direction.

The Rebels have primarily relied on freshman Campbell Smithwick at the position, with junior college transfer Eli Berch getting fewer opportunities so far this season.

Ole Miss entered the year without any returning innings at catcher, and it’s been a struggle at times for a program with three former catchers on the coaching staff.

“It’s tough to catch here and tough to catch the way we want you to catch,” Bianco said.”It’s tough to catch as a freshman. (Smithwick) continues to take the coaching. We’re always in his ear. He gets it and wants to be great and you appreciate it. I’m proud of Berch, too. He’s done well. I wouldn’t even call it a backup role, just a platoon.”

The Rebels host Memphis at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Oxford.

Smithwick, who is Ole Miss’ highest-rated signee in the freshman class and the No. 63 overall prospect nationally, has played in 10 games and is 4-for-26 offensively.

Two of those hits came on Saturday against Iowa, and Smithwick has walked 11 times. He’s also been hit by three pitches, helping him to a .484 on-base percentage.

Berch, a Jackson, Mississippi, native and Chipola College product, had three hits including a home run in the Sunday series-clinching win versus Iowa. He’s 4-for-13 with two walks and a hit by pitch.

“It’s a little difficult but you have to stay ready all the time,” Berch said. “Prepare like you’re starting every day, and when you get your chance you have to make it happen.”

Smithwick profiled as more ready offensively compared to receiving, while Berch is expected to be a steady defender. Bianco emphasized that was the necessary improvement for his team.

“He got three of our hits and a big homer, but I thought he caught great,” Bianco said of Berch’s Sunday. “Obviously that’s the part we’re looking for. It’s great to get some offense, but we’ve talked about catching better and those guys continue to get better and better back there.”

True defensive stats are difficult to interpret for catchers because college scoring rules too many wild pitches and not enough passed balls. But, to date, Smithwick has three passed balls in nine starts and Berch has one in four starts and seven games played.

Each catcher is 0-for-5 in throwing out runners, so the Rebels are 0-for-10 as a team. Smithwick has two errors in 99 chances, and Berch is errorless in 44 chances.

Ole Miss has thrown 15 wild pitches, with JT Quinn and Gunnar Dennis charged with four and three, respectively.

“It’s been full of ups and downs,” Smithwick said. “We’ve struggled and been good. It’s been great working with the guys and the relationship aspect of it and figuring out what they want and trying to be my best every day.”