RebelGrove - Rebels hoping to close 'unparalleled' season with win in Baton Rouge

OXFORD -- It's been a season no one will ever forget.

It's included a delayed start, countless COVID-19 tests, a postponement, a cancellation, a wild near-upset of Alabama, a disappointing loss at Arkansas, a controversial loss to Auburn and a three-game winning streak, including the return of the Golden Egg to Oxford.

"This season is unparalleled to any other for sure," Ole Miss defensive end Ryder Anderson said. "But I just have to keep on reminding myself and reminding my teammates to stay locked in. As long as there are still games to be played, we have to show up ready to go.

"I can't lie to you. It's hard. For the past three years, (Mississippi State) has been our last game, at that time of the year, too. Now we played State, we won, that's our Egg Bowl, then we're off for two weeks and with the COVID and stuff, were kind of having to do work on our own. It kind of feels like the offseason but now we're back in practice, everything's starting to feel back to normal, we're back to our groove and we're ready to go for LSU."

The regular season ends on Saturday in Baton Rouge against LSU (2:30 p.m., SEC Network). No one on the current Ole Miss roster has ever beaten the Tigers.

"It's huge," Anderson said. "I haven't beaten LSU since I've been here. I was hurt last year but two years before that, I lost both times. Getting a win in my senior year would be huge and it's big for the program, too. We're trying to finish one of the hottest teams in the nation. That's the next step for that."

Another Ole Miss senior, offensive tackle Royce Newman, said the break helped the Rebels.

"We kind of got our bodies back and we feel really fresh," Newman said. "We're still in shape. Everyone's back. COVID's all gone. We had zero positives. Everyone's back in full swing. We'll be ready for this week."

Even with a bowl game assured regardless of the outcome, a win, Newman said, would be "huge."

"We haven't beat them in years," Newman said. "Since I've been here, we've never beat them. For my last game against LSU just to have a win under our belt, that'd be sweet. That'd be huge for our program too. It's just been years since we beat them. It'd be a big step in our program."