Rebels keep adding to '26 class, get commitment from Yates

Ole Miss continued to add to its 2026 signing class Sunday, landing a commitment from four-star running back Damarius Yates.

Yates, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound all-purpose back from DeKalb (Kemper County), Miss., is rated by Rivals.com as the No. 13-ranked player in Mississippi. He committed to Mississippi State last fall before backing off that pledge in December.

Yates said on social media he took an official visit to Ole Miss this weekend.

Yates chose Ole Miss over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF and Western Kentucky.

Yates' commitment moved Ole Miss to No. 27 in the Rivals.com team rankings for 2026. He is the seventh prospect to commit to the Rebels for the 2026 signing class.