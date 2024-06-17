Ole Miss kept building its in-state momentum recruiting momentum Monday, getting a pledge from Hattiesburg four-star defensive tackle Andrew Maddox.

Maddox is the 13th high school prospect to commit to Ole Miss’ 2025 signing class. Including Maddox, eight of those commitments are rated as four-star prospects by Rivals.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Maddox chose Ole Miss over more than 20 other offers, including overtures from Southeastern Conference members Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas,Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Maddox is ranked by Rivals as the No. 2 player in Mississippi, the No. 3 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 29 overall player in the country.

He is the younger brother of Ole Miss quarterback Anthony Maddox Jr. The elder Maddox signed with Ole Miss in December and recently went through drills with Lane Kiffin and Co. this spring. Their father, Anthony Maddox Sr.. played collegiately at Delta State before playing in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

"Maddox is all of 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds but he moves surprisingly well along the defensive line, handles double teams at the high school level with no problem and lives in the backfield," Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. "At his size, Maddox is not only a space eater up the middle but he can get skinny, use his speed to beat interior offensive linemen and then has the focus to get the ball carrier on the ground. There are always surprises in recruiting but it's really not a shocker that the four-star is headed to Ole Miss. His brother signed there last recruiting class and it's a family affair now in Oxford."

Andrew Maddox was on campus repeatedly this spring and has very clearly been one of the top targets of Ole Miss’ 2025 recruiting class, one that is ranked No. 22 nationally by Rivals.

Prior to Maddox's commitment, the Rebels were ranked eighth in the Southeastern Conference in team recruiting rankings, just behind SEC newcomer Texas and just in front of Tennessee