Ole Miss added to its wide receiver corps Thursday, landing a commitment from former Jackson State standout Shane "Hollywood" Hooks.

Hooks, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound Orlando, Fla., native, caught 64 passes for 750 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Jackson State. Hooks signed with Ohio out of high school and then transferred to Jackson State.

Hooks entered the portal after Deion Sanders left the Tigers to take over at Colorado. He chose Ole Miss over Cincinnati. Texas A&M, Colorado and UNLV were also involved.

Ole Miss is rebuilding a wide receiver room that is working to replace Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo from last season. The Rebels added Chris Marshall (Texas A&M) and Tre Harris (Louisiana Tech) out of the transfer portal during the winter window but still looked thin at the position during the spring, which concluded this past Saturday with the Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.