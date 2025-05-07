Rebels land high-impact forward James Scott from transfer portal

Ole Miss added a key member for its 2025-26 team Wednesday, signing former Louisville forward James Scott.

Scott, a 6-foot-11, 220-pounder from Fayetteville, N.C., started 31 of 35 games for Louisville last season, helping the Cardinals to their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2019.

Ole Miss beat out North Carolina State and Auburn for the coveted transfer.

Scott shot 75.5 percent (108-143) from the floor, averaging 7.1 points per game. He also pulled down a total of 212 rebounds for an average of 6.1 boards per contest.

Scott blocked 30 shots, dished out 49 assists and recorded 22 steals. Scott got the majority of his points at the rim. He finished third on Louisville’s all-time dunk charts in a single season list with 79 on the year – just behind two seasons 97 and 80 from Montrezl Harrell.

Scott played much of last season with a protective mask on his face. He suffered a minor facial fracture and lost two front teeth against Miami on Feb. 8 and was fitted with a mask before he returned to action.

Scott began his career at College of Charleston, averaging 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in 16.1 minutes per outing. At College of Charleston, Scott made 76 of 96 attempts, with 52 of his 76 made shots coming on dunks.

"He's one of my favorite players I've ever coached," Louisville coach Pat Kelsey said during a Jan. 23 interview with The Field of 68. "I've never met a more devoted, committed basketball player — really. I mean, I've coached hundreds of players; and I've never seen anybody who you absolutely, positively have to drag out of the gym.”

Attempts to reach Scott Wednesday were not immediately successful.