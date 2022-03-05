Rebels lose to No. 1 South Carolina, await Selection Sunday

Ole Miss was eliminated Saturday from the SEC tournament at the hands of the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, 61-51. The Rebels will now take some time off and await the announcement of their NCAA tournament seeding on Selection Sunday.

Angel Baker led Ole Miss with 20 points, but overall, Ole Miss was offensively challenged throughout the contest. The Rebels shot 34 percent from the field and 33 percent from three. 15 turnovers were also detrimental for the Rebels.

“We're going to take some time off and we're going to rest,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Then we're going to start working on moments of adversity. We’re going to work on handling adverse situations because I didn’t think we handled those well today.”

South Carolina was able to pull away in the third quarter and stretch its lead to 23 points heading to the fourth. The Gamecocks used an efficient offense and a dominant effort on the glass to stretch the lead, but Ole Miss was resilient. The Lady Rebels answered with a furious fourth quarter that saw the lead cut to single digits before the Gamecocks ultimately won by 10.

"I still thought the game was manageable, but when we came out in that third quarter we were getting ready to fold," McPhee-McCuin said. "And we kind of did for a little bit. My whole conversation to them after that was we've got to fight like we belong to be here. We're a six seed. They're number one in the country. Show people what you're made of. And that's what people were able to see the last 15 minutes of the game.”

Ole Miss remains confident heading in to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007. According to ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Creme, the Rebels are projected as a six seed.

“We’re a confident group. We are still trying to figure out how to grow in times of adversity,” McPhee-McCuin said. “It's not like we're not confident. We won 23 games. No one came down the chimney and gave us those wins. We had to go and earn them. So we know that we're capable, we just have to do a better job responding.”

Ole Miss’ next game will be announced on March 13 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.