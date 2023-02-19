OXFORD | Jacob Gonzalez took care of things on Sunday for the Rebels.

The unanimous top-five prospect for this summer’s draft went 2-for-4 and contributed seven RBIs in the Ole Miss 14-4, seven-inning victory to sweep Delaware. The Rebels outscored the Blue Hens, 35-6, over the three games.

Gonzalez was 2-for-8 with three strikeouts through the first two games, but the shortstop hit a grand slam in the second inning as part of a seven-spot for the Rebels, and then he hit a three-run double in the sixth inning to set up the run rule.

“When you’re that good and there are high expectations, 2-for-4 with seven RBIs and it’s almost just a normal day at the office,” Mike Bianco said about Gonzalez. “I guess that’s the punishment for being so good.”

The seven RBIs are a career high, one more than the six he had against Alabama last season.

“He threw me a slow breaking ball, and I didn’t realize how slow it actually was, and I took a gross swing at it,” Gonzalez said about his at-bat that ended with the grand slam. I know to wait a little longer, and I saw it out of his hand. I just swung.”

Ole Miss hosts Arkansas State at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Freshman JT Quinn will start for the Rebels. He threw 13 pitches in a scoreless inning on Friday. The Rebels’ next nine weekend games are against Big Ten opponents.

Kemp Alderman had three hits including a home run. Calvin Harris and Ethan Lege also had two hits. Nine of the 10 Rebels who had an at-bat scored a run. Ole Miss out-hit Delaware, 14-4, and the Rebels didn’t commit an error on the weekend.

Xavier Rivas made his first career start. The Division II Indianapolis transfer gave up one hit and allowed one run in 4.1 innings. He walked four and had eight strikeouts on 76 pitches. Rivas left the game with two on and one out. He got a healthy ovation from the 9,983 paid attendance when he exited the game.

“This is probably more people than I’ve pitched in front of combined,” Rivas said. “This was unbelievable… Getting to walk off and hear cheers, and it’s why I came here.”

Tommy Henninger allowed two runs on a hit in one inning, and Jordan Vera allowed two hits and a run with four strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Vera was up to 94 MPH with his fastball, the top velocity of the day of all the pitchers.

"He threw the ball as well today as he has since he's been on campus," Bianco said of Vera. "The stuff was good and he threw three different pitches. He was terrific. He has expectations and didn't have a really good fall. The stuff was really good today."

Ole Miss was 9-for-21 with runners on base and 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position.