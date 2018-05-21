OXFORD | Mike Bianco knew he wasn’t supposed to look.

Passing time during the lightning delay Saturday in Tuscaloosa, the Ole Miss head coach was trying to practice what he preaches — to stay in the current moment and only worry about what’s possible to be controlled.

But, in the end, temptation won out, even if there was some necessity to it. He pulled out his phone and saw that Georgia beat Arkansas and South Carolina did the same against Texas A&M, making the Rebels’ SEC Tournament seeding clear.

A win over the Tide and the SEC West and No. 2 seed in Hoover were theirs. A loss, and Ole Miss would play on Tuesday as the No. 5 seed.

“It’s a lot different knowing, and the bigger reason to look was the way the Texas A&M and South Carolina game turned out like it did,” Bianco said. “We were either two or five, so with the bullpen how much to extend them there and the chance to win a championship versus not.”

Ole Miss had a lead at the time and held it throughout the game despite some late moments of doubt, eventually winning 10-8 to take the series and finish 18-12 in the SEC while securing the league’s best regular season record at 42-14.

Knowing what was at stake, Bianco pieced together five different relievers following the delay and knew the title was won when Parker Caracci struck out Connor Stutts for the final out.

“I didn’t tell anyone but (assistant coach Mike) Clement (during the game) and then (umpire Hank Himmanen) came over after the game and said, “well, Georgia did you guys a big favor,” so then of course the rest of the dugout knew after that.”

Ole Miss opens the SEC Tournament on Wednesday against either Auburn or Kentucky. It’s the Rebels first SEC West title since 2014 and the fourth in Bianco’s 18 seasons.

“This is a time we need to savor,” Nick Fortes said. “It was a pretty big moment for us when we found out Arkansas lost. None of us had any idea during the game.”

Ole Miss will start right-hander Ryan Rolison Wednesday against the Tigers or Wildcats. No other pitching decisions have been made. Rolison last threw on Thursday in Tuscaloosa, delivering six innings of two-run work.

Regional host sites will be announced on Sunday, and the entire NCAA bracket, including national seeds, go public at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day.