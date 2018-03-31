OXFORD | What was once a pitching duel turned into an offensive dogfight in the late innings Saturday, as Ole Miss outlasted Arkansas, 11-10, to take the series between top-five teams.

It’s believed to be the first-ever series at Swayze Field between teams both ranked in the top five, and the host No. 4 Rebels are now 25-4 and 6-3 in the SEC. Ole Miss will at worst be in a tie for first place in the SEC West when the weekend ends. Auburn has a chance to tie Ole Miss if it sweeps its series against Missouri.

Fifth-ranked Arkansas is 19-9 overall and 5-4 in the SEC.

On a day that featured the fifth largest crowd in school history (11,146) a 1-1 game going into the fifth saw 19 runs scored between the two teams over a three-inning stretch. Ole Miss went 5-2 in seven straight games against top-15 teams.

Here are a few thoughts from the Saturday that set Ole Miss up as the West favorite.

MCARTHUR MADE IT HAPPEN

McArthur allowed three runs over six innings, leaving after a solo home run to start the seventh inning — and the fireworks. The fastball was electric, and he worked in the offspeed effectively against a Razorback lineup without any breaks. The junior sat down 12 of 13 batters at one point and scattered four hits while letting 12 fly outs spray all over the ballpark harmlessly.



The Rebels hadn’t gotten a quality start in a while, and with Arkansas always in games because of the bats, it was a nearly perfect outing. He threw 50 strikes in 81 pitches and delivered for the third time in four chances this season with the series on the line. Ole Miss is 7-0 in final games of series.

KEENAN TOOK BACK THE MOMENTUM

Tyler Keenan has seized control of the third base spot, and he took command of the game on Saturday. He had three hits with three RBIs and three runs scored, including a three-run home run in the seventh to push the Rebels’ lead from two runs to five runs.

With two on and a 1-1 count, Keenan sent Matt Cronin’s offering out of left field. The ball grazed the top of the fence and landed in the home bullpen against the Arkansas closer who threw three shutout innings on Thursday.

The freshman had five hits in the two games entering the weekend, and he’s hitting over .300 during his initial college season. He scored two other times on Saturday.

CARACCI KEEPS PILING UP SAVES

Since Parker Caracci produced a six-out save to even the series on Friday, his availability seemed to be in question, but Mike Clement said Caracci felt good to pitch for the second straight day.

Caracci said he was tired when he got to the park Saturday but didn't have any negative effects once he began to get loose.

He came in after the Hogs had scored eight runs in the previous 1.1 innings against four different Ole Miss pitchers. Caracci got two quiet outs in the eighth and then pitched around a ninth-inning leadoff double with a pop, a strikeout and a lazy fly ball.



It’s Caracci’s fifth save in the past nine days.

The fastball was a tick down, but it still had late run, and Caracci mixed in his successful breaking ball more this series.

With Dallas Woolfolk’s fastball velocity maxing in the low 90s, Caracci’s emergence couldn’t come at a better time for the Rebels.

The Jackson native threw 31 pitches on Friday and 23 (16 strikes) on Saturday.

