NASHVILLE — Good teams overcome adversity.

Ninth-ranked Ole Miss was due some obstacles, and Vanderbilt delivered Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

The Commodores made plays throughout the first half, taking a 20-17 lead intermission.

Ole Miss didn’t panic. Instead, the Rebels dominated the third quarter and pulled away for a 52-28 win, improving to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference, setting the stage for what could and should be a dramatic second half of the season.

The Rebels stopped Vanderbilt on the first possession of the third quarter and then drove 83 yards on seven plays, capped by Zach Evans’ 24-yard touchdown run to take a 24-20 lead with 9:57 to go in the period.

Vanderbilt’s AJ Swann, attempting to unload a pass under pressure, threw the ball slightly backwards on the Commodores’ next possession, making it a lateral. Ole Miss’ Ladarius Tennison recovered at the Vanderbilt 6-yard line, giving the Rebels a chance to create some breathing room for the first time all day.

One play later, Quinshon Judkins delivered, powering in for a 6-yard touchdown, giving Ole Miss a 31-20 lead to 8:29 left in the third quarter.

Two minutes later, Ole Miss needed just one offensive play to blow the game open. Dart connected with Jonathan Mingo on a 71-yard touchdown pass, extending the Rebels’ lead to 38-20, killing any hopes of an upset Vanderbilt still harbored.

The Rebels added another one-play scoring drive in the fourth quarter, getting a 72-yard touchdown pass from Dart to Mingo with 6:49 left to send the Commodores’ fans to the exits.

Both teams scored mop-up time touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including Ole Miss' Matt Jones scoring from one yard out with 18 seconds left.

Dart was 25-for-32 passing, good for 448 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Mingo had nine catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Watkins added seven receptions for 117 yards and a score. Evans had 80 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt traded first-drive field goals. Jonathan Cruz put Ole Miss ahead, 3-0, with a 35-yarder with 11:17 left in the first quarter. Vanderbilt’s Joseph Bulovas answered with a 22-yarder with 6:08 left in the opening quarter to tie the game at 3-3.

Vanderbilt built a 10-point first-half lead, getting a 36-yard touchdown pass from Swann to Jayden McGowan early in the second quarter and then converting a DeRickey Wright interception of Dart into a 34-yard field goal from Bulovas to give Vanderbilt a 13-3 lead with 11:22 left in the second quarter.

Ole Miss responded immediately, getting a 61-yard touchdown pass from Dart to Watkins to cut the Commodores’ lead to 13-10 with 10:26 left in the half.

Vanderbilt rebuilt its 10-point lead with 1:32 left before halftime, getting a 5-yard run by Ray Davis on a fourth-and-3 play to go up 20-10.

Ole Miss once again answered, using a deep throw from Dart to Mingo to get inside the Vanderbilt 5. On third down, using a power formation that included KD Hill and JJ Pegues in the backfield along with Judkins and Mason Brooks at right tackle, Judkins scored from two yards out to cut the Commodores’ lead to 20-17 with 21 seconds remaining in the half.

Ole Miss plays host to Auburn, a 42-10 loser at No. 2 Georgia Saturday, next Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Notes:

— Ole Miss’ captains Saturday were Cedric Johnson, AJ Finley and Jordan Watkins.

— Caleb Warren was back in the starting lineup Saturday. The Rebels’ center played more than half of last weekend’s game versus Kentucky after being called into action when Eli Acker struggled to get snaps to the quarterback.

— Left tackle Jayden Williams left the game in the second quarter, forcing Nick Broeker to move to his old spot. Acker entered the game at guard with Broeker moving out to tackle. Williams returned to the game later in the second quarter.

— Ole Miss was penalized six times in the first half, losing 60 yards in the process. Vanderbilt was penalized just once in the first half — a 10-yard holding penalty.

— Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg appeared to injure his right shoulder late in the third quarter Saturday after making a catch in the middle of the field. Trigg was taken to the locker room after doctors evaluated him on the sideline.