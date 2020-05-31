RebelGrove - Rebels pick up skilled, physical cornerback in Nashville's Breedlove

Rebels pick up skilled, physical cornerback in Nashville's Breedlove
Despite the adversity of a pandemic-forced extended dead period, Ole Miss continued to build its 2021 recruiting class Sunday, landing a commitment from Nashville (Pearl-Cohn), Tenn., cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove.
Breedlove chose Ole Miss over a host of suitors and discussed his decision with Rivals.com recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy.
Breedlove is the sixth public commitment in Ole Miss' 2021 recruiting class and the first since Huntsville, Ala., offensive tackle Micah Pettus committed to the Rebels one week ago.
