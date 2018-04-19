OXFORD | There may be a two-sport doubleheader during a Saturday or two this fall, as baseball programs can now play other teams in the fall without it impacting the spring schedule.

The NCAA Division I Council voted on Wednesday to allow teams the ability to play two fall exhibition games separate of the regular season schedule. In the past, games were allowed, but the number of games had to be subtracted from the spring slate.

While it’s not the eight games Division I softball programs can play in the fall, it’s a good step to break up the monotony of fall ball and generate some interest during the 45-day practice window.

“I think as big as college baseball is, you can sit there and bring a team in with the football game the next day and see what kind of crowds you can have,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “I think there are neat things you can do. Nothing overboard or crazy or tournaments in Cabo or anything like that, but instead of intrasquads, you can put some uniforms on and do something for the fans. You may see a game before an 8 p.m. football game or the night before an 11 a.m. football game.”

They also had a proposal to allow four games but chose the two games instead.

There isn’t a mileage limit for fall travel, according to D1Baseball.com, though class attendance rules will remain in place. Bianco said he didn’t yet have an idea of the type of opponent he hopes to bring to Oxford.

“We’ll have to see how it all works,” Bianco said. “I’m sure the SEC will have some different parameters, as well.”

The Division I Council also changed its policy and will now allow alcoholic beverages to be sold at NCAA Championship events. While the SEC has a policy against selling alcohol to the general public, but a growing number of SEC ballparks have alcohol for sale in premium areas.

Mississippi state law prohibits the sale of alcohol at college venues, so any change in conference or national policy wouldn’t impact Ole Miss without a law change. The Rebels continue to use the locker system in their premium areas.