Ole Miss had a choice to make when Blake Burke hit an RBI single to give Tennessee the lead in the eighth inning.

The Rebels got a strong start from Liam Doyle and two home runs from Andrew Fischer. They had played well restored some respect a night after getting run-ruled. It just wasn’t enough at that moment, as Burke was the third batter that inning to reach base off Josh Mallitz.

Ole Miss was down to three outs. It fought back.

Jackson Ross tied it with a one-out double, and Ethan Groff shot a single through the six-hole to give the Rebels the lead. It was eventually a four-run inning, and Ole Miss stranded two in bottom half to beat Tennessee 8-5 even the series with the finale at 12 p.m. (CDT) on Sunday.

It snapped Tennessee’s 18-game home winning streak. The Rebels have won 11 of their last 13. Ole Miss (17-7, 3-2), last season, didn’t get its third SEC win until April 14. The Vols are 20-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC.

Pinch hitter Bo Gatlin worked a full-count walk to start the ninth, and Brayden Randle, who homered earlier, executed a sacrifice bunt before Ross’ right-center gapper.

Groff’s single came on an 0-2 count, and Treyson Hughes had an RBI ground out for insurance.

Connor Spencer got the save with a strikeout to end it. He entered with one out and one on before a walk and the closing strikeout looking.

Mason Nichols struck out the final two outs in the eighth to strand a runner at third and also fanned the first two in the ninth before a double led to Spencer. Nichols has allowed one run in 12.2 innings this season with 23 strikeouts and six walks.

Doyle struck out 10 over six-plus innings with three hits and one walk. He left after back-to-back singles to start the seventh but was dominant for the third week in a row.

In his three starts, Doyle has 28 strikeouts in 17 innings. He gave up a walk and a home run in the second inning. Both runners on when he left in the seventh inning eventually scored, though one was unearned.

The lefty retired 13 straight after the second-inning home run.

Fischer’s two home runs give him 11 on the season. Each was a solo shot, and Randle’s home run also came with no one on base. Fishcer’s first home run had a 113 MPH exit velocity and went 445 feet.