OIe Miss and Texas Tech reported to Houston on Christmas Day to begin on-site preparations for Wednesday's TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium.

The Rebels and Red Raiders square off Wednesday night at 8. The game can be seen on ESPN.

Both teams practiced in Houston on Monday and met with the media afterwards. Below are scenes and sounds from both teams, including Ole Miss running back Zach Evans, a Houston native who is still deciding what he'll do after this season.