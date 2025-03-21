Rebels roll over Ball State, set up date with Baylor

WACO | Kennedy Todd-Williams and Star Jacobs each picked up a double-double for fifth-seeded Ole Miss women’s basketball, as it bested the No. 12 seeded Ball State Cardinals, 83-65, in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Foster Pavilion, on Friday.

The Rebels (21-10, 10-6 SEC) comfortably handled the Cardinals (27-8, 16-2 MAC), leading for over 34 minutes of the game. Ole Miss retaliated from Ball State’s quick start to claim the upper hand in round one of the tournament. Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin improved her record in the national tournament to 4-3 at the helm of Ole Miss.

Ole Miss’ 18-point victory is the fifth-widest in a NCAA Tournament game in program history, while the 83 points is the sixth-most.

Todd-Williams and Jacobs became the first Rebel duo to each record a double-double in a game since Feb. 18, 2024, when Rita Igbokwe and Todd-Williams each had one against Mississippi State. For Todd-Williams, it marks her first double-double of the season, second as a Rebel and fifth of her overall career. Jacobs earned her fourth of the season and 30th overall.

The pair had 11 rebounds each, a season high for Todd-Williams, pacing the team. Six of Todd-Williams’ came from the offensive side. She also added 14 points to the Rebel cause while Jacobs scored a team-high 18 points on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting night.

Alongside Todd-Williams and Jacobs, Madison Scott had 15 points, four rebounds and an assist. She’s reached double-figure scoring in the NCAA Tournament five times in her four trips thus far, three of which have come in consecutive games.

The Rebels outrebounded the Cardinals, 51-32. It’s the fourth time Ole Miss has gone north of 50 rebounds in a game this season, and the 22nd time the Rebels had more rebounds than their opponent. Ole Miss’ 51 rebounds is tied for the most by a Rebel squad in the national tournament.

Defensively, the Rebels had five blocks, good for the fifth most in the national tournament by a Rebel team in program history. Scott led the team with three, with career No. 132 in that category.

Jacobs and Tameiya Sadler put the first two baskets on the board for Ole Miss after Ball State started on a 7-0 run. Jacobs banked a tight layup, and Sadler intercepted the inbound for the Rebels’ second basket in under two seconds. Sadler kept the scoring up by draining a 3-pointer to put the Rebels within one point of the lead.

Ole Miss scoring outburst continued midway through the quarter, scoring nine unanswered points while holding Ball State to no made field goals for the final seven minutes of the period. The Rebels outscored the Cardinals 17-2 to end the quarter, as Sadler, Jacobs and Todd-Williams scored five points each.

Scott continued to add to her historic Ole Miss resumé by becoming the sixth player to record 1700 career points exclusively at Ole Miss. Overall, she’s the seventh player to reach that total. She accomplished that on her third field goal of the day, a smooth jumper from the left elbow. She three consecutive field goals for the Rebels as they built a double-digit lead.

Scott and the Rebels continued to add to their scoring total, scoring 16 points to the Cardinals 11. Ole Miss held a 37-23 halftime lead behind Jacobs nine points and Scott’s eight. The dominant frontcourt duo each went 4-for-5 from the field in the half, while combining for six rebounds. Todd-Williams had eight first half rebounds for Ole Miss, the most by any player in the field.

In the third quarter, Scott made more history by reaching double figures in 20 games this season. It’s her third consecutive season reaching that accomplishment and is the first Rebel to do so this season. Ole Miss kept up with its defensive domination starting the second half, keeping Ball State without a field goal for nearly half of the period.

Todd-Williams had three rebounds and five points to secure her double-double in the third. Meanwhile, Jacobs had a strong quarter with four rebounds and seven points. Ole Miss scored 27 points in the third to claim a 25-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

With victory in sight, the Rebels coasted through the final 10 minutes. Ole Miss put up 19 points in the fourth quarter, despite giving up 26 from Ball State. Christeen Iwuala helped lead Ole Miss’ bench players to closing out the game, scoring four of her eight total points in the quarter.

Thirteen players got minutes in the game, and 12 of them put up at least one point, one rebound or one assist. The complete team effort led to the final score, 83-65.

Ole Miss moves on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season under McPhee-McCuin, where it will face No. 14 Baylor on Sunday, March 23.