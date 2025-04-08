Rebels roll Memphis to start busy week

It takes solid pitching or an abundance of runs to navigate a five-game week effectively.

Ole Miss got both of those on Tuesday in Memphis, methodically disposing of the Tigers, 10-0, in seven innings to sweep the season series and start five games in six days.

The No. 6 Rebels (25-7, 8-4) host Alcorn State at 4 p.m. on Wednesday before three games with No. 4 Tennessee starting on Friday at Swayze Field. Ole Miss is 17-3 in non-league play with five contests remaining on the season – barring a makeup game for an earlier rainout against Southeastern Louisiana. Memphis is 12-20 overall.

Gunnar Dennis made the night not just a success but a textbook evening thanks to four shutout innings as the starting pitcher. Dennis has thrown seven straight scoreless frames over the course of two midweek starts.

“It starts on the mound, and dominant pitching is the most important piece,” Mike Bianco said. “We had that from him tonight. A lot of strikes and mixed in four pitches.”

The quality appearance allowed Ole Miss to race out to a big lead and save the key parts of its bullpen. The Rebels used a scoreless inning from each of Hudson Calhoun, Patrick Galle and Sam Tookoian in relief. Calhoun is the only recent one of that mix to throw an inning of leverage in league play.

Galle struck out two and scattered a hit, and Tookoian struck out all three batters faced on 12 strikes out of 14 pitches.

Dennis scattered four hits and two hit by pitches and struck out five without a walk. He threw 45 of 70 pitches for strikes. The lefty allowed two base runners in the first but picked off one of them.

In the fourth inning, Memphis put together back-to-back singles before Dennis struck out the next three batters to finish his night.

“First three innings were smooth and then thankful I could punch out the side in the fourth,” Dennis said. The heater and cutter were really good and thankful I could command it.”

Ryan Moerman went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a walk, and Judd Utermark went 2-for-3 with a walk. Isaac Humphrey walked three times.

The Rebels went 8-for-20 with runners on and held Memphis to 1-for-14 in that stat. Will Furniss went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly and two walks.

Dennis’ career high is five innings; he did that three straight weeks last season in games against Iowa, Morehead State and South Carolina.

Ole Miss scored in each of the first six innings, and the game lasted just 2 hours, 28 minutes.

“It’s a sign of a mature team to just take care of business and not look ahead,” Bianco said. “We did that tonight. It was chilly and colder weather, and we played well and handled everything. We need to do that tomorrow with Alcorn, too, and not see down the road.”