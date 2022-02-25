Rebels roll VCU, 10-4, to start weekend series

OXFORD | Ole Miss took advantage of VCU charity on Friday, running away from the Rams, 10-4, in the opening game of the series.

VCU committed five errors and had four walks on the mound, taking away any chance of a close game. The Rebels had seven hits and scored double digit runs for the fourth time in five games. Ole Miss is averaging 1.7 runs per inning this season.

None of the Rams' four runs were earned.

Here are some observations from the blowout win.

Derek Diamond went five innings and allowed two runs — neither earned — on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk. He threw 85 pitches with 60 strikes and lowered his two-week ERA to 1.80. Diamond held his velocity better this week, hitting 92 MPH in the third inning and not falling below the upper 80s toward the end of his outing.

Diamond didn’t seem to have his slider to the level that’s typical, but he pitched into appropriate quadrants most of the night and looked like an experienced arm navigating a pretty decent lineup.

“That was the challenge, on a brutal night, tougher to get back out there, the challenge was start from inning one and pitch like the game was on the line,” Bianco sad. “We got more out of that tonight.

“Against a better offense, this is a postseason team and offensively they return players from a really good offense. He handled it. We didn’t catch the ball and he could have let it blow up, but he looked like an ace getting out of jams.”

Hunter Elliott and Mitch Murrelll were both outstanding in relief. Elliott allowed a hit in two innings with four strikeouts and a lively fastball that got into the low 90s for the left-hander. He threw 29 pitches with 17 strikes.

Elliott struck out the side in his first inning.

“It’s really neat when you watch guys dream of these moments and do well,” Bianco said. “It’s not a surprise to us. He’s going to have a big role for us.”

Murrrelll had a long inning from a pitch count standpoint with 27 pitches (20 strikes) for just four batters faced. He struck out two of them and hit a batter. Murrell’s fastball has been really sharp with command and it should move into the mid 90s as the weather warms.

“He’s throwing the ball with more confidence (this season),” Bianco said. “You can see the good stuff, and it’s the coldest night of the year. It’s tough to sit cold in the bullpen and then come in, especially with guys who have 't been out there a lot.”

Calvin Harris was the only Rebel with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI, a double and a walk. Hayden Dunhurst continues to miss time with a hamstring injury, giving Harris some rhythm behind the plate. Harris can also play first base and corner outfield. Harris is hitting .600 on the young season. Harris has also been really good defensively. He was one of the best catchers the in the country out of high school and he’s 100 percent healthy from the elbow injury last year.

Dunhurst will take live batting practice tomorrow and start moving around some on that hamstring. Bianco’s update tonight made me skeptical he will play this weekend. But Ole Miss needs him healthy next month, not this week.

Reagan Burford had a first-inning error but made up for it quickly with a two-run double in the second inning. He had three RBIs and scored three times. The defense needs to be cleaner, but his at-bats have been as advertised during this young season.

Ole Miss committed three errors on Friday. The Rebels have seven errors on the season and all of them have come in the two Friday games.

Tywone Malone got his first career at-bat and struck out. Malone missed his junior year of high school baseball because of the pandemic cancelling his season, and he was injured during his senior season.

It’s a tall task for a two-sport player in the best situation, and his time away from the game is obvious. Malone is very raw at the plate, but he’s meshed well with his teammates, and he’s happy to be out there. Malone is at Ole Miss because of the opportunity to play both sports, and he’s doing just that — even if he rarely gets into games.

Peyton Chatagnier had three sacrifice flies on Friday. He’s hitting .250 on the year but has done a good job with some quality at-bats. He’s been on base four times with walks and hit by pitches.

Kevin Graham has a home run in three straight games and 12 RBIs during that stretch.

“He’s the most underrated player on the team,” Bianco said. “He didn’t get a hit the first two games and since then he’s been a force.”

Mason Nichols gave up two runs in the ninth, both unearned, on two hits. He struck out three. Seventeen of his 31 pitches went for strikes.

Ole Miss was 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position and 4-for-17 with runners on base. VCU was 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Ole Miss was 1-for-13 with two outs. Ole Miss only struck out three times.