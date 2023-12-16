Ole Miss came out firing on all cylinders and never really slowed down Saturday night in San Antonio, whipping California, 88-78, in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the Frost Bank Center.

The Rebels improved to 10-0, matching last season’s win total and remaining as one of the nation’s four unbeaten teams, joining Oklahoma, Houston and James Madison.

Cal dropped to 3-7.

It’s the first time Ole Miss has won its first 10 games of the season since 2007-08. The Rebels won their first 13 games that season.

The Rebels led from the start and played dominant basketball almost the entire game. Ole Miss shot 53 percent from the floor and a whopping 57 percent (12-for-21) from the 3-point line. Ole Miss also went to the free throw line 16 times, making 14. Cal was 8-for-10 from the stripe.

Jaemyn Brakefield was terrific, scoring a game-high 27 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Brakefield was 5-for-7 from the 3-point line as well. Matthew Murrell was 4-for-6 from deep and scored 19 points. Jaylen Murray had 14 points while Allen Flanigan added 12 and TJ Caldwell chipped in 11.

Jaylon Tyson led Cal with 22 points. Grant Newell had 13 points and three Golden Bears — Fardaws Aimag, Keonte Kennedy and Jalen Cone — had 11 points apiece.

California closed to as many as eight points inside the final minute, but a turnover and a pair of free throws from Brakefield ended what little drama existed.

Ole Miss led by 11 at the half and then blew the game open in the opening minutes of the final stanza. The Rebels led by as many as 24 points with just under 13 minutes left.

Ole Miss returns to action Tuesday at home versus Troy.