Rebels rout California, improve to 10-0
Ole Miss came out firing on all cylinders and never really slowed down Saturday night in San Antonio, whipping California, 88-78, in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the Frost Bank Center.
The Rebels improved to 10-0, matching last season’s win total and remaining as one of the nation’s four unbeaten teams, joining Oklahoma, Houston and James Madison.
Cal dropped to 3-7.
It’s the first time Ole Miss has won its first 10 games of the season since 2007-08. The Rebels won their first 13 games that season.
The Rebels led from the start and played dominant basketball almost the entire game. Ole Miss shot 53 percent from the floor and a whopping 57 percent (12-for-21) from the 3-point line. Ole Miss also went to the free throw line 16 times, making 14. Cal was 8-for-10 from the stripe.
Jaemyn Brakefield was terrific, scoring a game-high 27 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Brakefield was 5-for-7 from the 3-point line as well. Matthew Murrell was 4-for-6 from deep and scored 19 points. Jaylen Murray had 14 points while Allen Flanigan added 12 and TJ Caldwell chipped in 11.
Jaylon Tyson led Cal with 22 points. Grant Newell had 13 points and three Golden Bears — Fardaws Aimag, Keonte Kennedy and Jalen Cone — had 11 points apiece.
California closed to as many as eight points inside the final minute, but a turnover and a pair of free throws from Brakefield ended what little drama existed.
Ole Miss led by 11 at the half and then blew the game open in the opening minutes of the final stanza. The Rebels led by as many as 24 points with just under 13 minutes left.
Ole Miss returns to action Tuesday at home versus Troy.
Observations:
— Brandon Murray made his Ole Miss debut, scoring three points in 17 minutes. Murray played some point guard, giving Jaylen Murray a breather. He also played on the wing a bit and played in some small lineups where Ole Miss sat both Jamarion Sharp and Moussa Cisse. The former LSU and Georgetown guard added four assists and a rebound.,
— Sharp was just disruptive in the paint, blocking four shots and impacting countless others. He’s 7-foot-5 and when Ole Miss is at full strength, he can play help defense and count on his teammates to bail him out on rotations.
— Beard primarily used an eight-man rotation, though Austin Nunez grabbed a few minutes as well, likely a sign that the first-year Ole Miss coach is pleased with the progress the Arizona State transfer has been making in recent weeks.
— When Brakefield plays like he did Saturday — similar to the performance he had in a 20-point win over North Carolina State last month — the Rebels are a second-weekend-caliber team. When he’s a legitimate offensive weapon, Ole Miss is difficult to defeat. He was sharp Saturday and it led to open looks for both him and his teammates.
— Cisse is full-speed defensively, but it’s obvious he doesn’t feel comfortable on the offensive end right now. He’s not shooting the ball confidently at all, a result of missing so much time to an injury in the fall.
— Rebounding remains an issue for Ole Miss. The Rebels were out-rebounded, 39-32. More importantly, California had 16 offensive rebounds. Cal also dominated points in the paint, 36-26.
— Ole Miss was terrific in transition, forcing 11 turnovers while only committing eight and winning fast-break points, 13-2. The Rebels had nine steals.
— Ole Miss had 21 assists on 31 buckets.