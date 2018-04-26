OXFORD | Tim Rowe was expected to be a big part of the Ole Miss lineup when the season began.

He started against Winthrop on opening weekend after a fall and preseason with good numbers and quality swings from the left side. The second-year junior college surge was predicted, and the small typical signs were present for a successful final season.

Then he pulled a hamstring. And Chase Cockrell and Cole Zabowski never stopped hitting.

Fast forward more than two months and Rowe only had 10 Southeastern Conference at-bats when Ryan Olenek didn’t make the trip to Pearl Tuesday because of a labral tear in his non-throwing shoulder. Inserted into right field, Rowe had three hits in the loss to the Bulldogs.

And that was just an opening act.

Again in right field because of Olenek’s absence, Rowe slammed three doubles and did his part in a series-opening mauling, as Ole Miss battered LSU, 14-3, on national television for the first tally of the weekend.

"It hasn't been that frustrating because I enjoy watching my teammates succeed," Rowe said. "I hate how I'm getting into the game with Ryan getting hurt, but I'm trying to make the most of the opportunity."

Keyed by an 11-run sixth inning, it’s the Rebels’ largest margin of victory in the series since a 16-3 win against the Tigers in 2011 and the first time to have double digit runs in an inning since 10 against ULM in 2010.



Game two is Friday at 6:30 p.m., and the finale is Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU. Ole Miss (33-10, 11-8) leads Arkansas by a half game in the SEC West. LSU 25-18, 9-10) has now lost four straight SEC games. The Tigers are 2-12 away from home this season.

The game was 3-3 in the middle of the sixth when all hell broke loose in a bad way for LSU. The half inning featured 11 runs and lasted more than 40 minutes. There were five straight hits at one point, and the Tigers walked three with the bases loaded and allowed two others to score on wild pitches.

"It's great to have Rowe with that left-handed bat," Bianco said. "All the depth you can have is key."

Rowe hit doubles in his first two at-bats and added another in that big inning. Nick Fortes, Cole Zabowski, Tyler Keenan and Will Golsan all had multiple hits, and Golsan had three RBIs. Keenan scored three times.

The runs overshadowed an efficient and excellent performance from Ole Miss starter Ryan Rolison. The ace scattered six hits and threw 92 pitches in seven innings, allowing three runs with five strikeouts and on walk.

"He was just terrific," Bianco said. "We wanted Ryan to feel it a little bit, and he's pitched well several weeks in a row. Velocity was up to 93 even in the seventh. It might have been his best inning."

Rolison gave up two doubles but managed things with 11 groundouts. He set the tone with a 10-pitch first inning and came back out for one more frame following the onslaught. He’s gone seven innings in two straight and three of his last four starts.

LSU was 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and 3-for-15 with runners on base.

Max Cioffi threw the final two innings for Ole Miss.