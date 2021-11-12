Rebels run past Charleston Southern to stay unbeaten

OXFORD | Ole Miss cruised to an easy 93-68 victory over Charleston Southern at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Friday night.

Ole Miss got a strong offensive effort from its back court again, with senior guard Jarkel Joiner scoring 24 points and junior guard Austin Crowley putting up 11 points and nine assists. Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said the experienced guys are making progress which has helped the offense.

“Jaemyn [Brakefield] shot some good balls tonight in the first half,” Davis said. “We need to get him confident so he makes more threes. Matthew Murrell was in double figures tonight. It’s those experienced guys, they should be making progress. We’ll get tested for sure in Charleston.”'

The Rebels shot 51 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the three point line. They continued to try and push the pace offensively to create easy opportunities, which led to 25 fast-break points for Ole Miss.

“I thought the pace was good,” Davis said. “I thought we shot some good rhythm balls on the break from three. Good things happen when we get the ball out of our hands and pitch it ahead. When we got that ball ahead we had advantages and really played. The biggest thing is that we’ve increased that pace and we’re really taking care of the ball.”'

Ole Miss had seven first half turnovers, but really settled down with only two turnovers in the second half. Joiner had seven assists and no turnovers. Crowley had nine assists and only one turnover.

“Coach has really emphasized taking care of the ball,” Joiner said. “One thing we talked about in our individual meetings was my assist to turnover ratio, and how it needed to be way better than last year and that I needed to make plays. I’ve just been taking it in like medicine in practice.”

It was another good shooting night from beyond the arc for Ole Miss, hitting 11 threes in 29 attempts. Five different players for Ole Miss made threes.

Davis said pushing the pace and playing faster have allowed guys to have more success shooting from deep.

“Jarkel is a lot more confident this year than he was last year,” Davis said. “Crowley is the same way and Ty Fagan can shoot the ball. I think we’ve got some guys who can shoot. It’s our second straight game with more than nine threes and if we can shoot like that, then I think we’re going to be pretty effective as a team.”

Ole Miss will take the court again in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic against Marquette next Thursday at 6 p.m.