Ole Miss has accepted an invitation to play in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28, 2022, and will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-5).

The contest at NRG Stadium is slated for an 8 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN and is Ole Miss' 40th all-time bowl appearance.

"We look forward to making our first appearance in the TaxAct Texas Bowl and continuing our rich bowl tradition," said Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. "Houston is one of our largest and most passionate alumni bases, and this game presents an excellent opportunity to join the Ole Miss family in the Lone Star state. We are grateful for this national platform, and we expect Rebel Nation to be well represented."

This will mark the fourth all-time bowl meeting between the Rebels and Red Raiders. Ole Miss leads 4-2 in the overall series history, including a perfect 3-0 record in bowl games -- the 1986 Independence Bowl (20-17), the 1998 Independence Bowl (35-18) and the 2009 Cotton Bowl (47-34).

Texas Tech will be the first opponent Ole Miss has faced four times in bowl games. The Rebels, in addition to Texas Tech, have played Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, TCU andTexas three times each.

This is also the 16th time the Rebels will take on a current Big 12 opponent in their bowl history.The last meeting between Ole Miss and Texas Tech came at NRG Stadium to open the 2018 season, where the Rebels prevailed 47-27 in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff.

Texas Tech is 7-5 on the season and has won three straight games, beating Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma in the final three games of the regular season.

Ole Miss' all-time bowl record stands at 24-14, excluding a vacated victory in the 2013 BBVA Compass Bowl. The Rebels lead the SEC and rank third in the NCAA in bowl winning percentage at .632. Ole Miss is 15th nationally in bowl wins and 25th in bowl appearances. Ole Miss is 12-3 in its last 15 bowl games, including a streak of six straight victories from 2002 to 2013.