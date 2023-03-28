OXFORD | Ole Miss is shuffling its pitching rotation after a winless two weeks to start Southeastern Conference play.

The Rebels (15-9) are 0-6 in the SEC with Vanderbilt and Florida sweeping the Rebels in back-to-back weekends. Ole Miss visits Texas A&M starting Friday at 6 p.m. and continuing Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Aggies are 15-9 overall and 1-5 in the league after losing two of three to LSU in College Station and all three to Tennessee in Knoxville.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco announced the rotation change Monday on Sportstalk Mississippi. Jack Dougherty remains the starter for the opening game of the weekend, but typical game three starter Xavier Rivas will move up and start on Saturday.

Freshman JT Quinn replaces fellow first-year right-hander Grayson Saunier and makes his first career weekend start in the series finale.

Sam Tookoian will start against Southern Miss in Pearl at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Bianco said Saunier would likely come out of the bullpen against the Golden Eagles.

Saunier has a 7.77 ERA in 22 innings across six starts. He’s given up 28 hits, 16 walks and six hit by pitches with 19 strikeouts. The Collierville Tennessee, native’s longest outing was five innings at Minnesota on March 4.

"Grayson is just not commanding it pitch to pitch and hitter to hitter,” Bianco said. “It’s hard for him to get in to a rhythm…. Not enough good pitches and not enough strikes.”

Saunier yielded six hits and five runs in two innings against the Gators. For the season, opponents are hitting .218 against Quinn and .311 versus Saunier.

Quinn has started four midweek games this season with nine total appearances. The Tampa, Florida, product has a 5.48 ERA in 23 innings.

Opponents have 19 hits, 13 walks and two hit by pitches against Quinn, along with 27 strikeouts. He hasn’t walked a batter in his last seven innings. Quinn gave up four runs in four innings against Florida.

“I thought Quinn battled his rear-end off (against the Gators),” Bianco said. “He had really good stuff and after pitching in the middle of the week.”

Rivas’ promotion is partly circumstantial to best fit the change to Quinn, but he has gone at least five innings in three straight starts, giving up five total earned runs in that stretch.

Out of 18 weekend starts, Ole Miss starters have lasted at least five innings six times. Dougherty has done it twice — six innings against Maryland and 5.2 innings against Purdue.

The Rebels’ pitching staff is outside the top half of the SEC in all primary statistical categories.

Ole Miss is 11th in the SEC in ERA (5.68), opposing batting average (.251), strikeouts (232), doubles (37) and walks (115).

The Rebels have given up the fifth-most hit by pitches (28), thrown the third-most wild pitches (24) and allowed the most home runs in the league (37).

“It’s tough; we have to get better on the mound,” Bianco said.

The 0-6 SEC start is the worst for Ole Miss since 1996 when the Rebels finished 7-23 in the league. Bianco’s worst six-game start is 1-5 in 2006 after a series loss to Vanderbilt and a sweep to Alabama.

Those Rebels finished 18-12 in the SEC, won the SEC Tournament and lost the Oxford Super Regional to Miami in three games.