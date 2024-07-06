Ole Miss kept its four-star momentum rolling on Saturday, landing a commitment from Bradenton (IMG Academy), Fla., safety Major Preston.

Preston, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound, four-star prospect from Richmond, Va., chose Ole Miss over more than 20 other suitors, including Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Washington.

"For the next three to four years, I'll be taking my talents to the University of Ole Miss," Preston said in a live announcement, streamed on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter), citing his relationship with Ole Miss safeties coach Wes Neighbors. "When I went on an unofficial, it just felt like home. The people there love me a lot. When I took the official, it was even better."

Ole Miss beat out fellow finalists Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Florida, Missouri and Colorado for Preston’s collegiate services. Florida, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss landed official visits last month.

"My biggest thing is that I want to get closer to everybody that's on the staff,” Preston said last month in an interview with Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. "Me and the position coach have got to be locked in. I want to learn from him and see what I can learn while I'm out there.”

With offers to play both safety and corner, as well as variations of both, Preston said he has no positional preference at the next level. Ole Miss is recruiting Preston as a safety.

"Senior season coming up, I have to go out with a blast and do what I do," Preston said.

Preston took an unofficial visit to Ole Miss in March.

Preston is Ole Miss’ 12th verbal commitment of the 2025 class. He can sign a binding letter of intent as early as December.

Prior to Preston’s commitment, Ole Miss’ 2025 class was ranked No. 47 nationally by Rivals. He’s the fourth four-star prospect to commit to Ole Miss in the past 10 days, joining New Orleans defensive lineman Corey Adams Jr.; Lexington, Miss., defensive back Cortez Thomas and Coconut Creek, Fla., wide receiver Samari Reed.