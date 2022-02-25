Rebels still sorting out pitching staff as VCU heads to Oxford

OXFORD | The first priority of these early weekends is obviously winning games, but for Ole Miss, setting up its pitching for the rest of the season is also a focal point.

The Rebels, who are replacing two weekend starters from last season and return only two pitchers with SEC starting experience, are in the early stages of defining roles, as VCU (2-2) comes to town for a weekend series that begins at 4 p.m. Friday and continues at noon each of the next two days.

No. 3 Ole Miss (4-0) is keeping Derek Diamond, John Gaddis and Drew McDaniel in the weekend rotation, in that order. The trio combined for a 2.84 ERA in 12.2 innings over the opening-weekend sweep of Charleston Southern.

The Rebels are tackling the difficult balance of getting a lot of arms experience while also making sure the sample sizes are large enough to be relevant. That has been complicated with three straight shortened games. Ole Miss has only played 20 out of 27 possible defensive innings the last three games — two run-rules and a rain-shortened game.

The Rebels have thrown 11 pitchers so far, and closer Brandon Johnson has yet to pitch.

“It’s one of the things discussed beforehand and we don’t have to do it, but I get it,” Bianco said of the run-rule being in effect. “It’s nice to have the work, and I understand that part of it, but it’s chilly and a long day, and I don’t know how many people enjoy it when there’s a 10-run spread either way.

“It was difficult (on Wednesday) to not get (Johnson) in. At the end the way it was with the game and the rain, it was ridiculous, yeah, I promise you’ll see him this weekend. In one of the three games.”

The only two pitchers with multiple appearances so far this year are Jack Washburn and Dylan DeLucia. Washburn threw an inning on Friday to wet his feet prior to the midweek start against Arkansas State, and DeLucia threw an inning Sunday against the Buccaneers and 1.2 innings Wednesday against the Red Wolves.

Of the 11 pitchers with work, only two have just one inning this season. That was a point of emphasis for Bianco coming into the season after last season when too many pitchers threw too few innings.

Last season, through four games, Ole Miss had thrown 16 pitchers and six of those had thrown one complete inning for fewer.

“It’s a delicate balance,” Bianco said in the preseason. “I think last year I did a poor job, not the starters necessarily, but with the bullpen and finding the right guys. We had so many guys that I looked up and 19 or 20 guys had stats.

“When you’re playing four times a week and pitching 19 guys, there are a lot of one innings and one innings and that’s not a great sample size. It doesn’t benefit them. They don’t get opportunities to extend and pitch out of jams and show what they can do. Where their roles are going to be.”

In addition to Johnson, Ole Miss hasn’t pitched Jackson Kimbrell, Wes Burton or Josh Mallitz, three returners who had 31.1, 17.2 and 27 innings, respectively, last season. Bianco hasn’t mentioned those three much to this point, but that may or may not mean anything.

Kimbrell is one of just four left-handed pitchers on the roster, alongside Gaddis, Luke Ellis and Hunter Elliott.

Max Cioffi is in the final stages of Tommy John recovery and should be active sometime in late March. He has 64 career innings.