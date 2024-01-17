The road can be brutal in the Southeastern Conference.

Ole Miss learned that the hard way on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, getting manhandled by LSU in the second half as the Tigers rolled to a 89-80 win at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

No. 22 Ole Miss fell to 15-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. LSU, meanwhile, improved to 11-6 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Ole Miss, down just two points at halftime, was decimated in nearly every facet in the early portions of the second half as LSU built a lead that extended to as many as 16 points.

Ole Miss’ offense was discombobulated in the final 20 minutes after committing nine turnovers in the first 20.

The Rebels cleaned up the turnover woes in the second half, but Ole Miss wasn’t efficient offensively. The Rebels shot 37 percent from the floor and 25 percent from the 3-point line Wednesday. LSU won on the glass, 42-35, and outscored Ole Miss in the paint, 34-28.

Jaylen Murray led Ole Miss with 23 points. Allen Flanigan added 20. Matthew Murrell had 19 points and Jaemyn Brakefield had 13. Ole Miss’ bench scored just four points.

Jordan Wright led LSU with 26 points. Jalen Cook had 16. Tyrell Ward came off the bench to score 11 points and Mike Williams III added 10.

Ole Miss travels to Auburn Saturday.