Rebels sweep Missouri to move to 4-2 in the SEC

No. 18 Ole Miss Baseball completed a sweep of the Missouri Tigers Sunday evening, slugging their way to a 14-6 win in the series finale.

It is the first SEC series sweep for the Rebels since they swept LSU in Baton Rouge in 2022.

Ole Miss scored 40 runs in the series, the most runs they have scored in a conference series since they put up 40 in a sweep of Florida in 2019.

Isaac Humphrey continued his huge weekend, going 2-for-5 with a home run and five more RBI. Humphrey finished the weekend 6-for-15 with four home runs and 13 total RBI.

Luke Cheng and Ryan Moerman each hit a home run in the finale and Judd Utermark went 3-for-5.

Mason Nichols collected his second win of the season, working a season-high five innings for striking out five batters. Will McCausland pick up a save, working the final four innings and striking out six batters.

For the first time in the series, Missouri was the first to score thanks to a solo home run to right field by Mateo Serna, the second batter of the game.

Ole Miss had just one baserunner through the first two innings until Cheng came to the plate in the third. He tied the game at 1-1 with his first home run of the season, sending the second pitch he saw over the fence in right field.

The Tigers responded with four runs in the bottom of the third, headlined by a three-RBI home run to right center by Jackson Lovich, but as was the case all weekend, the Ole Miss offense had a response.

With one out in the fourth, Utermark singled and moved to third on a pinch-hit double by Will Furniss. Hayden Federico was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Humphrey. The center fielder cleared the bases with a double to right center, cutting the Missouri lead to one. Cheng tied the game for the second time, trading places with Humphrey on a double down the left field line.

Ryan Moerman gave the Rebels their first lead of the game with a solo home run to left field in the fifth inning, his ninth of the season.

Nichols settled in over his final two innings of work, retiring the final seven batters he faced and reaching the five-inning mark for the first time this season. He did not issue a walk during his outing and would leave the game with a 6-5 lead intact.

Humphrey hit his fourth home run of the weekend in the seventh inning, a two-RBI shot to right center, to jump start what would end up being a four-run inning for the Rebels. Luke Hill hit an RBI triple and Mitchell Sanford drove in another run to make it 10-5.

The Rebels scored four more runs in the top of the ninth behind a bases-clearing double from Sanford and a Missouri error.