Rebels tame Tide for first-ever top-5 road win

Malik Dia’s 23 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks led No. 21 Ole Miss to a 74-64 win over No. 4 Alabama on Tuesday.

Sean Pedulla scored 12 points and had three steals and Matthew Murrell scored 11. Jaylen Murray and Jaemyn Brakefield both scored 13 points off the bench for Ole Miss (15-2, 4-0 Southeastern Conference).

Aden Holloway led Alabama (14-3, 3-1) with 15 points, and Mark Sears added 11.

"Really concerned about their offensive rebounding," Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said about the focus entering the game. "We wanted to take care of the basketball. We got five guys in double figures and controlled the tempo. We executed the plan that we felt we needed to do to win the game."

It's the Rebels' first-ever top-five road win in program history, as Ole Miss joins Auburn as the league's only unbeaten teams through four conference games.

Ole Miss held Alabama's five starters to 33 total points and turned them over 14 times. Alabama had 21 total turnovers in the game. The Rebels won second-chance points 12-4.

The Rebels had just seven turnovers and stayed within two (39-37) of Alabama on the boards. Ole Miss is No. 2 nationally in turnover percentage offensively and No. 10 in turnover percentage defensively.

"We came here to compete against teams like this, and tonight we obviously did more than compete," Beard said. "This is a big-boy game, a first-place game, and you need a big-boy performance. We got that from Dia."

"Maybe it's time to talk a little bit about Ole Miss."

TAKEAWAYS

Ole Miss: Dia continues to come alive in conference play. He tallied double-digit points just twice in 14 nonconference games, but he has scored 21, 19 and 23 points in his last three games.

Alabama: Turnovers were a consistent problem for Alabama earlier in the season, at one point committing 14 or more turnovers six times in a seven-game stretch. The first three conference games were a slight improvement, but the Crimson Tide ended with a season-high in turnovers.

KEY MOMENT

Pedulla’s 3-pointer with just over two minutes remaining put the Rebels up by 12, erasing Alabama’s six unanswered points early that brought the margin down to five points. It was the second time Pedulla provided much needed breathing room.

KEY STAT

Ole Miss attempted 70 shots from the field compared to Alabama’s 47, largely due to the Crimson Tide’s turnovers. Alabama was better on a per-shot basis — Alabama shot 43% from the field while Ole Miss shot 39% — but the disparity in shot attempts was too much to overcome.

Ole Miss held Alabama more than 25 points below its season average. The Tide's lowest points total of the year was 72 before Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss visits No. 15 Mississippi State on Saturday, while Alabama visits No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.