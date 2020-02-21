OXFORD | Doug Nikhazy didn’t bother politicking Mike Bianco for more pitches. He was aware of the pitch count and the temperature that moved near freezing. He knew the work was done. But not before he put up his first-ever hitless outing.

And it set the way for some history.

Nikhazy allowed only two walks in six innings and 96 pitches, and the Ole Miss bullpen kept up the brilliance, as Drew McDaniel and Jackson Kimbrell — in their first career appearances — threw two innings and one inning, respectively, to finish off Xavier, 13-0, and combine with Nikhazy for the Rebels’ first nine-inning no-hitter since 1966 when Russ Johnson blanked Mississippi State, 5-0.

“Not tonight and with the temperatures,” Mike Bianco said about Nikhazy ending his night in after six innings, “we tried to keep it under 100 pitches. Early in a game we certainly want to win but there are a lot bigger games down the road.”

It’s the seventh no-hitter in school history. Ole Miss (4-1) threw a seven-inning no-hiter against Arkansas Pine Bluff in 2019.



Nikhazy struck out nine to finish one off his career high, as he lowered his season ERA to 2.08. He maxed his fastball velocity at 92 MPH and held upper 80s to 90 throughout the outing. He spent the offseason sharpening his slider and it especially dominated the trio of lefties in the Xavier lineup, generating four swing-and-miss strikeouts.

“Catching Doug was crazy today,” catcher Hayden Dunhurst said. “Pinpoint accuracy and the ball was riding very well. Curve ball and slider for strikes whenever he wanted… I’ve caught no-hitters but that was just blowing batters away.”



Opponents last season hit .308 against Nikhazy from the left side in 107 at-bats and .203 versus Nikhazy from the right side in 222 at-bats.

“The slider was more evident against Louisville, but it was sharp again tonight against the few lefties he saw,” Bianco said. “His numbers weren’t good against lefties last year. It’s weird but true. He’s almost flipped that this year.”



The outcome was never in question, as Ole Miss scored five in the second inning and three in the third to give plenty of cushion. Hayden Dunhurst, who went hitless last weekend, had a two-RBI single for his first career hit and then added his first career home run.

The bottom three spots in the Ole Miss order had six hits and nine RBIs. Cade Sammons got his first career hit, and Tim Elko went 2-for-3 with a double. Knox Loposer hit a pinch hit three-run home run to stretch it to 8-0. It’s his second home run of the week after just two all last season.

“When you’re getting that production from the bottom guys…. That’s nice to see,” Bianco said.

Ole Miss was 8-for-18 with runners on base and 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

McDaniel walked the first batter but a double play followed, and he faced the minimum through two innings. The fastball was up to 92 MPH. Kimbrell, one of two left-handed bullpen options, only threw fastballs during his 13-pitch ninth inning.



“Just proud because it can be tough your first time,” Bianco said. “Pretty impressive.”