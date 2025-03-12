Rebels to face Arkansas in postseason opener

Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) attempts a layup over Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

NASHVILLE — The postseason has arrived, and for the first time since 2021, when Ole Miss limped into the NIT, the Rebels aren’t just making a cursory bow-out of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Instead, Ole Miss (21-10 overall, 10-8 in the SEC) begin the postseason Thursday trying to fine tune its game in time for next week’s NCAA Tournament. "Let's not forget what got us here," Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said Tuesday before the Rebels left Oxford for Nashville. “The team that competed early on with Houston (in a closed scrimmage) and Illinois early on (in a preseason exhibition), then beat BYU and competed with Purdue, beat Colorado State (and) Louisville, had a road win at Alabama and a team with quality home wins like Tennessee at home. It's a reminder that this is what got us here. This is who we are. This is our identity. So in postseason play, you simply want to be us. “What you don't want to do is have guys that try to do things they haven't tried all year or the team playing a different way than we have all year. To me, it's been that simple to describe, but it's challenging to get done. I believe if we bring Ole Miss' best game on offense and defense that we've seen throughout the season, then we'll have a chance to be competitive this month.”

Advertisement

Arkansas forward Karter Knox (11) reaches for the ball in front of South Carolina guard Zachary Davis (2) during a NCAA college basketball first round game at the men’s Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Photo courtesy Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels’ postseason run begins Thursday at noon versus Arkansas. The Razorbacks (20-12 overall, 8-10 SEC) defeated South Carolina, 72-68, in the opening game of the SEC Tournament Wednesday. Arkansas flirted with disaster, letting a 17-point halftime lead deteriorate to just one point before closing out the Gamecocks in the final minutes. "We're still in the process of getting better," Arkansas coach John Calipari said. "We're playing our best basketball. We're letting teams back in but we're still winning. ...I'm proud of these kids." Trevon Brazille led the Razorbacks with 16 points on Wednesday. Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo added 14 each. D.J. Wagner Jr. had 13. Arkansas led by as many as 20 in the second half before going ice cold. The Hogs went eight minutes without scoring, allowing South Carolina to pull within striking distance. Collin Murray-Boyles, a likely first-round pick almost certainly playing his final collegiate game, led South Carolina with a game-high 20 points. Ole Miss defeated Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Jan. 8, 73-66. Malik Dia led the Rebels that night with 21 points. Sean Pedulla added 16 and Dre Davis 10. Adou Theiro led Arkansas with 17 points. Johnell Davis added 15, Boogie Fland 14 and DJ Wagner Jr. 11. "My team is different," Calipari said. "I've got totally a different team and (Ole Miss) has played well all year. Chris has done a fabulous job. It'll be a hard game for us. That was a long time ago. That was the second game of the year." Both Theiro (knee) and Fland (hand) are unavailable Thursday. Fland is hoping to return for the NCAA Tournament and Theiro’s timetbable for a return isn’t known. "It depends on how far we advance," Calipari said, regarding the chances of Theiro and Fland returning for the NCAA Tournament. In that game in Fayetteville, Ole Miss out-rebounded Arkansas, 30-27, and held the Razorbacks to 37.3 percent from the floor and just 21.7 percent from the 3-point line.

RebelGrove.com's coverage of Ole Miss basketball is presented by Window Hero. From window cleaning to pressure washing, gutter cleaning, gutter guards and everything in between, Window Hero has the experience, equipment, and expertise to make your property look and feel brand new. If you’re in north Mississippi, let Window Hero make your home or business’ exterior look amazing. Their experts are fully bonded and insured. Window Hero provides specialized equipment, exclusive cleaning solutions. a satisfaction guarantee and can clean up to four stories on buildings. Window Hero has locations in Oxford, Tupelo, Pontotoc, Holly Springs, New Albany and more. Roby and Susan Allen are dedicated to helping Oxford and all of north Mississippi with their windows, gutters and everything in between. Call Window Hero at 662-510-7077 to get an estimate. Learn more at WindowHero.com.

Arkansas Razorbacks Head Coach John Calipari works the sideline against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their first round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Photo courtesy Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arkansas is now safely in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of what happens Thursday or, potentially, later this week in Nashville. It wasn’t always headed in that direction. The Razorbacks started SEC play losing five straight games, including the home loss to Ole Miss. Depleted by injuries and an offseason decision that nearly backfired, the Hogs won eight of their final regular season 13 games — including four of their last five — to regain a postseason pulse. With only a seven-man rotation and the team's top two scorers out with injuries, the Razorbacks have turned their season around, winning four of their last five games entering this week's SEC Tournament. "I've done this a long time and this may be the most rewarding season for me because they are a bunch of good kids that struggled early," Calipari told CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello. As Marcello chronicled in an excellent deep dive into he Razorbacks’ program earlier this week, the shorthanded Hogs defeated No. 15 Missouri, a team they lost to by 18 earlier this year with a healthy roster, and drilled Vanderbilt on the road earlier this month. They threatened to beat No. 1 Auburn in a back-and-forth road loss in February and stormed back in an 85-81 loss to No. 3 Alabama. Still, there have been stinkers. The Hogs lost 72-53 at South Carolina in a game where they scored only 14 points in the first half. "Here's what we know: we can lose to anybody, we can beat anybody," Calipari told CBS Sports. ”So what do you want to do? You can be miserable or win the game.” "Six weeks ago, I was worried about winning a few games in the league, not necessarily getting to the NCAA Tournament," Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek told CBS Sports. "The fact that we're sitting on the last Saturday of the regular season and, I think, squarely in the NCAA Tournament is just a credit to what he and his staff and those young men have done.” "We've always been together," Wagner told CBS Sports. "I don't think that was the problem. It was just learning how to play with a lot of talented players. It's hard to run sets with everybody being really talented, and get in the groove of things. I feel like when it narrowed down, and you don't have to put too many people in the rotation, that's when it started clicking.” Interestingly, Calipari is already recalibrating his approach to building his second Arkansas team. The long-time Kentucky coach, with the help of Arkansas super booster/Tyson Foods chairman John Tyson, plans to build a deeper team next season in Fayetteville. "Philosophically, he recognizes that," Tyson told Marcello. "So does that mean one more freshman or one more portal? "Once you get into players nine, 10 or 11, the money changes a little bit. Ten or 11 might be the player that's got two years left in the portal, and I can [develop] you from there to here, or it's the freshman that you can say you're going to be here until your junior year and I'll get you into a position (to be drafted). That'll be the conversation. It's not the one-and-done, but it'll be the ones you develop.”

Ole Miss Rebels guards Dre Davis (14) and Matthew Murrell (11) reach for rebound as forward Malik Dia (0) and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) look on in the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Ole Miss won 73-66. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images