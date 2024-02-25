OXFORD | A temporary display, featuring the Tim Elko "Captain" statue, to honor the 2022 national championship team is at Swayze Field until its permanent location at the stadium is complete for the 2026 season.

Ole Miss unveiled the statue on Thursday during the first Ernie LaBarge Bullpen Club meeting of the season. The statue, created by Kim Sessums, who also did the Coolidge Ball statue on the Ole Miss campus, shows Elko in a home run trot.

It's located down the third-base line along with graphics featuring quotes from Elko and Mike Bianco and headshots of every roster member from that season.

Swayze Field will undergo a $30 million construction project after the season that includes 450 more premium seats and a "champions plaza" that will showcase the statue and other commemorations from 2022.

“It’s one of the decisions that the administration made," Bianco said. "We didn’t want the statue to sit for a couple more years while they’re renovating the stadium and the new first champions plaza opens up, so that’s where it will eventually move outside the stadium... But it’s four years after you won the championship and didn’t want it to lose some of its luster."

Elko's parents, John and Cheryl, were in Oxford to participate in the bullpen club ceremony. A day later, Elko got spring training start with the White Sox and hit a home run in his first at-bat.

"I think it's special for his parents to be here and what a cool thing for your son to not only have the career that he’s had but what is there three statues in the athletic department and one of them is his," Bianco said.

John Vaught is the other personalized statue along with Elko and Ball.

The Rebels went 10-1 during the 2022 postseason and beat Oklahoma in two games to win the national title. Elko, a multi-year team captain, hit five home runs in Omaha and was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team. He was also the Coral Gables Regional MVP.