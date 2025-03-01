Rebels use the early long ball to clinch series versus Wright State

OXFORD | Wright State retired the first two batters Ole Miss sent to the plate on Saturday.

Four batters later, the game was effectively over.

The Rebels hit two two-out, two-run home runs in the first inning and cruised to an 8-3 win over the Horizon League Raiders on Saturday. Ole Miss goes for the sweep at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s the Rebels’ eighth straight victory, and sixth in a row by at least five runs. Wright State is 3-5 on the season, with all five losses coming to SEC teams.

Riley Maddox worked around four walks and two hits to throw five scoreless innings. He used one double play and threw 38 strikes out of 69 pitches. The right-hander hasn’t allowed a run in 10 straight innings.

Maddox walked two in each of the second and third innings but retired eight consecutive hitters to end his night.

“Coach (Joel) Mangrum challenged him a little bit, in a good way,” Mike Bianco said. “You can be critical with the walks but any time you put up five zeroes that’s pretty good.”

Ryan Moerman and Judd Utermark hit the first-inning home runs, with Mitch Sanford walking and Isaac Humprhey doubling to set the table the two times. Moerman, Humphrey and Utermark all had two hits. Moerman’s second hit was a double.

Utermark’s home run went 409 feet, and Moerman’s traveled 378 feet. It was No. 4 on the season for both players.

“I started to tell (Moerman) a ball wouldn’t get out of left field today, but I’m glad I didn’t share that.”

Ole Miss was 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position. The Rebels scored seven runs through two innings but bogged down as the temperature dropped, and the conditions switched to a pitcher’s park as the game went on.

Ryne Rodriguez threw a scoreless inning of relief. Landon Walters and Sam Tookoian each game up one run over an inning apiece.

Humphrey and Luke Hill had RBI singles, and Hayden Federico laid down a bunt that turned into a run on a Wright State throwing error.

Wright State added a run in the ninth against Gunner Dennis, who walked two and threw a double ball that turned into a fielding error by Owen Paino at second base.