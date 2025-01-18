Rebels' valiant comeback effort falls short in overtime loss at MSU

Jaemyn Brakefield’s 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short Saturday night, preserving No. 15 Mississippi State’s 84-81 win over No. 21 Ole Miss in overtime at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Rebels (15-3 overall, 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference) led by two points early in overtime, but the Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2) made just enough plays to avoid what would have been a devastating home loss.

The Rebels missed a couple of critical free throws in the extra period — and made just 8-for-14 from the free throw line all game — and relinquished the lead for good with 1:32 on Riley Kugel’s 3-pointer. An RJ Melendez layup with 36.2 seconds left extended Mississippi State’s lead to 81-77.

A dunk from Brakefield cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 81-79. Ke’Shawn Murphy’s free throw pushed the lead back to three points, setting up a wild finish.

Sean Pedulla committed a turnover in front of the Ole Miss bench with 20.9 seconds leff. The Bulldogs answered with a turnover of their own but Pedulla missed a deep 3-point attempt, setting up two Kugel free throws with 11.7 seconds left.

Down five points, Brakefield was fouled on a drive to the basket. Officials called it a Flagrant-1, giving Brakefield two free throws and awarding the ball to Ole Miss. Brakefield made both free throws, but couldn’t make the game’s final shot.

“They were the more physical team,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “That was a great basketball game today. …We had too many critical mistakes in big moments. …We missed a couple of block-outs and our shot selection wasn’t what we needed it to be late.”

Kugel led Mississippi State with 21 points. Murphy added 18 and Melendez added 12. Cam Matthews and Josh Hubbard had 10 each for the Bulldogs.

Brakefield led Ole Miss with 20 points and seven rebounds. Pedulla added 18. Matthew Murrell had 15 and Jaylen Murray 10 for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss trailed by seven points late in regulation before storming back to tie it on Murrell’s deep 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining. Kugel’s potential game-winner at the buzzer rimmed out, sending the game to overtime.