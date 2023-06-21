Ole Miss picked up a key offensive transfer portal addition on Wednesday, as Duke third baseman Andrew Fischer committed to the Rebels.





Fischer, who has two seasons before he’s draft eligible, started 45 and played in 47 games for the Blue Devils in 2023, hitting .289 with 11 home runs and a .999 OPS in 173 at-bats. He struck out 53 times with 29 walks and five hit by pitches.





Fischer entered the transfer portal on June 12 after hitting in the second spot in Duke’s lineup for most of the season. Duke won 39 games and went 16-13 in the ACC. Fischer finished up a visit to Ole Miss on Wednesday and picked the Rebels over LSU.





Ole Miss third baseman Ethan Lege has eligibility remaining and is a potential candidate to sign professionally this summer. Lege can play elsewhere in the infield, most notably second base, if he returns to the Rebels in 2024.





Fisher committed one error in 48 chances at third base for a .979 fielding percentage. He was the Duke designated hitter for some of the season.





In ACC play, Fischer hit seven of his 11 home runs and walked 16 times to 23 strikeouts. He had a 1.034 OPS in conference games.





The Wall, New Jersey, native was the No. 296 prospect in the 2022 class and is a left-handed hitter.





Fischer is Ole Miss’ fourth transfer portal commitment, joining Mercer outfielder Treyson Hughes, Tampa shortstop JD Urso and Arkansas State pitcher Kyler Carmack.