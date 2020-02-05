Rebs add long-time Arizona OL commit to 2020 class
New offensive line coach Randy Clements is already beefing up his room with former Arizona commit and now Ole Miss signee, three-star offensive tackle Cedric Melton. The Houston, Tex. native was committed to Arizona since last June but chose to de-commit in January once Ole Miss’ pursuit picked up.
The Klein Cain offensive tackle chose Clements and the Rebels over offers from the aforementioned Wildcats along with Colorado State, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Texas Tech, Tulane, and UTSA.
Done Deal I’m Committed pic.twitter.com/eUFbXm176y— Cedric Melton (@iamcedricmelton) February 5, 2020
Melton officially visited Oxford at the end of January after de-committing from Arizona and was Impressed enough by Clements and head coach Lane Kiffin that it was enough to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday. He joins fellow tall drinks of water like Eli Acker and Tobias Braun up front and they will be charged with fortifying the trenches.
The 6’5, 262-pounder is athletic in the open field and can get out and pull as a lead blocker whether he is left or right tackle. He’s got a violent punch at the point of attack and he is not shy at the second level when a linebacker steps into the hole. Melton’s long frame is ideal for Power 5 tackles and with some added beef, he can easily develop into a big-time contributor on the edge at Ole Miss.