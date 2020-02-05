New offensive line coach Randy Clements is already beefing up his room with former Arizona commit and now Ole Miss signee, three-star offensive tackle Cedric Melton. The Houston, Tex. native was committed to Arizona since last June but chose to de-commit in January once Ole Miss’ pursuit picked up.

The Klein Cain offensive tackle chose Clements and the Rebels over offers from the aforementioned Wildcats along with Colorado State, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Texas Tech, Tulane, and UTSA.