OXFORD | It was complete and total domination.

The day, the series, all of it.

Ole Miss finished off a three-game sweep of Xavier with a 13-3 pasting that was called in the eighth inning because of the 10-run rule agreed upon prior to the game. The Rebels used an eight-run fifth inning and four home runs on the day to go along with Derek Diamond’s one-run start.

Ole Miss (6-1) hit more home runs (9) than Xavier (2-4) had hits (8) for the three games, and it’s the fewest hits for an Ole Miss opponent for a three-game series in the modern era.The Rebels outscored Xavier 35-3 during the three games.

“We were able to play three really good games in a row,” Mike Bianco said. “We were able to be sharp in three phases and we hadn’t done that yet, so that’s good.”

The Rebels face Southern Miss on Tuesday and play High Point, East Carolina and Indiana in Greenville, North Carolina for the Keith LeClair Classic this coming weekend.

Hayden Leatherwood’s two-run home run off left fielder Andrew Walker’s glove ended the game, but it was a mere formality after the fifth inning that started with a tie game and included Peyton Chatagnier and Anthony Servideo home runs and RBI doubles from Kevin Graham and Tyler Keenan. Cade Sammons had an RBI single.

Xavier got the first run off a solo home run in the third inning, but Cael Baker’s fourth home run of the season tied it a half inning later. Servideo also has four on the season.

Diamond allowed three hits and a run with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings. He threw 49 of his 70 pitches for strikes. Ole Miss starters on the weekend allowed one run on five hits with 27 strikeouts and four walks in 17 innings.

“I thought he was sharp on kind of a gloomy Sunday,” Bianco said. “Little bit of pressure because we’d pitched so well the two previous days and he was terrific.”

Taylor Broadway and Max Cioffi threw scoreless relief innings, while Greer Holston struggled for the second time this week. Holston gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in an inning, throwing 15 strikes in 31 pitches.

“You can tell it’s life, right,” Bianco said. “It was nice he hung in there and got off the field and hopefully it’ll lead to more success for him.”