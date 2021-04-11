 RebelGrove - Rebs, Hogs split doubleheader, set up Sunday with West lead up for grabs
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-11 06:12:16 -0500') }} baseball

Rebs, Hogs split doubleheader, set up Sunday with West lead up for grabs

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
@RivalsChase

Ole Miss and Arkansas split the Saturday doubleheader, with the Razorbacks taking the opener, 7-3, and the Rebels evening things up with a 13-6 win in the nightcap.

The two teams meet at 1:30 to decide the series and the lead in the SEC West. The winner will also be the new No. 1 team nationally in the D1Baseball.com top 25 after Vanderbilt's series loss to Georgia in Nashville.

Derek Diamond will start for Ole Miss (24-7, 8-3) and left-hander Lael Lockhart gets the nod for Arkansas (25-5, 8-3).

GAME ONE OBSERVATIONS

GAME TWO OBSERVATIONS

