RebelGrove - Rebs, Hogs split doubleheader, set up Sunday with West lead up for grabs

Rebs, Hogs split doubleheader, set up Sunday with West lead up for grabs
Ole Miss and Arkansas split the Saturday doubleheader, with the Razorbacks taking the opener, 7-3, and the Rebels evening things up with a 13-6 win in the nightcap.
The two teams meet at 1:30 to decide the series and the lead in the SEC West. The winner will also be the new No. 1 team nationally in the D1Baseball.com top 25 after Vanderbilt's series loss to Georgia in Nashville.
Derek Diamond will start for Ole Miss (24-7, 8-3) and left-hander Lael Lockhart gets the nod for Arkansas (25-5, 8-3).